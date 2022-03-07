Health
Israel reports polio case for the first time in decades
Israeli health officials have identified the first polio case in the country for the first time in decades.
The Israeli Ministry of Health said on Sunday that the highly infectious virus was transmitted by unvaccinated children. According to the ministry, the Jerusalem District Health Department has begun investigating the case.
According to the World Health Organization, no cases of polio have been reported in Israel since the 1980s. Viral diseases mainly affect infants. In rare cases, it can infect the central nervous system and cause paralysis. In some cases, it can be fatal.
Medical professionals and civil servants Decades required to eradicate polio, One of the most ambitious and costly public health campaigns in history. The mass vaccination drive helped wipe it out almost everywhere in the world before frustrating the Covid-19 pandemic. Polio is said to be prevalent in Afghanistan and Pakistan. World Polio Eradication InitiativeCreated in 1988 as part of WHO’s efforts to contain and eliminate poliovirus.
The last reported case of paralytic polio in Israel occurred in 1988. According to WHO.. Poliovirus has recently been identified in national sewers, but there have been no clinical cases. Israeli health officials launched an inoculation campaign in 2013 with the help of WHO to stop the potential spread of the virus.
WHO spokesman Oliver Rosenbauer said the recently reported case was found in a child who was 3 years and 9 months old and had symptoms of paralysis. He said that this is an isolated case of vaccine-derived poliovirus, promoted by oral vaccines used in many countries, and can cause paralysis when spread over a period of time among unvaccinated children. Said that it was a variant of a virus.
“There is no doubt that it is not a wild poliovirus imported from Pakistan or Afghanistan,” Rosenbauer said in an email, citing the main and most dangerous form of the virus. “What we do know, but we need to look further in terms of where and how this strain emerged and whether it is circulating.”
A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.
According to WHO, a case of wild poliovirus was confirmed last month in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi. According to WHO, this was the first case of wild poliovirus found in Africa in more than five years. Health officials said the case was imported from Pakistan and is associated with a strain that is endemic in Sindh.
“As long as wild polio exists somewhere in the world, all countries are at risk of virus imports,” Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director of Africa, said in a statement last month.
