Iowa Cancer Report Expects More Cancer Diagnosis





(WOWT)-Healthcare workers are asking residents of Iowa to be screened for cancer after the screening is canceled at the peak of the pandemic. The 2022 Iowa Cancer Report was released on Monday. During the pandemic, many Iowans revealed that they increased alcohol consumption, reduced exercise, and maintained a poor diet. All of these can contribute to cancer. In addition, 41% of adults in the United States delayed or canceled medical care, especially when the COVID-19 pandemic began, between March and June 2020. You can read the report here: https://shri.public-health.uiowa.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/cancer-in-iowa-2022.pdf The annual report is Iowa Health Registration. Their goal this year is to disseminate information about the importance of screening. According to the registry, if screening is stopped in 2020 and more activities contribute to cancer, cancer diagnosis may increase. They expect 20,000 new cancer diagnoses in Iowa this year, about 1,000 more than in 2021. They expect 6,300 deaths from cancers of all kinds. Dr. Richard Deming Mercy One Cancer Center Des Moines states that the HPV vaccine can prevent five types of cancer and encourages residents of Iowa to do so if they haven’t already been vaccinated. However, he is interested in the current attitude surrounding vaccines. “Vaccination was not politicized,” said Dr. Deming. “Most of the time people were involved. Children were vaccinated at the right time. I was worried that all political debates about the COVID vaccine could spread to other vaccines. increase.” Walkie Lindsay Schmaus talked about her cancer experience when the report was published. She said she did what she was always told and got her first mammogram shortly after she turned 40 last summer. She had no symptoms on her and she felt healthy. The next day, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer, it caused a great surprise. She moved quickly to get treatment, and within a few days she would have her last surgery. Schmouth shared a recent conversation she had with one of her doctors: “I thanked her and was talking to her.” Thank you for saving my life. During the surgery you have your hands inside my body and get rid of the cancer. You literally saved my life. Your hands in me get rid of that cancer — you saved my life, and thank you for it. Thank you for saving my life. She looked straight at me and answered me, “No, Lindsay. You saved your life.” Copyright 2022 WOWT. all rights reserved.

