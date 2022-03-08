Studies suggest that tall people may be at increased risk of colorectal cancer

Researchers have found evidence suggesting that tall people may be at increased risk of developing the disease. Colorectal cancerAlso known as colon cancer or rectal cancer.

There are several factors that have been shown to increase the risk of being diagnosed with colon cancer, some of which are unavoidable, such as family history.

Some modifiable risk factors include an unhealthy diet, inadequate exercise, smoking, and heavy alcohol consumption.

But scientists now believe that human height is another unavoidable factor that can increase a person’s risk of colon cancer, according to a new study published in the journal. American Cancer Society.

In this study, researchers observed adults aged 40 to 85 years who were undergoing outpatient colonoscopy for screening for colorectal cancer. The individual had to have a history of colon cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, collagen disease or autoimmune colorectal inflammation, ischemic bowel and other diseases that could lead to colon cancer.

Researchers have found that tall people, in contrast to short people, have a 24% increased risk of developing colorectal cancer.

“After adjusting for demographic, socioeconomic, behavioral, and other known risk factors, a 10 cm increase in height increases the risk of colorectal cancer by 14%,” the study authors write. ing.

Researchers have suggested that tall people are at increased risk of being diagnosed with colorectal cancer because they are heavier and more likely to develop malformations such as colon adenomas.

“More active cell proliferation in tall human organs may increase the likelihood of mutations leading to malignant transformation,” the study added.

File-Visualization with colon cancer, tumors of the cecum and ileocecal valve, radial CT scans.

Colon adenomas are polyps that occur on the inner wall of the colon and are According to Mercy Health. These growths can be benign, but they can eventually lead to cancer if left untreated.

However, an important limitation of the study is to report accurate height parameters, the researchers said.

“Due to the limited observational nature and methods of the studies involved, our findings need to be interpreted with caution. Ideally, exposure and consequences are causal, as observational studies are subject to confounding. Randomized controlled trials are needed to establish relationships, but in our case, heights cannot be randomized, “continues the study.

To carry out this study, the researchers derived data from an additional 47 observational studies, including cases of 280,644 colorectal cancers and 14,139 colorectal adenomas.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men and the second most common cancer in women in the United States. American Cancer Society.

“In the United States, colorectal cancer is the third most common cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women and the second most common cause of cancer deaths in men and women combined. About 52,580 during 2022. It is expected to cause human death. “The American Cancer Society said.

In 2021, the United States Preventive Services Task Force Americans Need to Start Screening for Colon Cancer Early — Instead of waiting until you’re 50, at 45.

This decision, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, means that most insurance plans must cover checks at no cost. With this change, the Task Force will be in line with the American Cancer Society, which reduced the recommended screening age in 2018 to 45.

New advice shows that “45 is the new 50 of this important cancer prevention screening intervention.” Dr. Kimeen of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, who was not involved in the Task Force deliberations, wrote in JAMA.

The frequency with which you need to be tested depends on the type of screening you choose. There are various options, such as an annual stool-based examination or a colonoscopy that may be done every 10 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported by Los Angeles.