In response to the CDC’s advice, Florida advises on the Covid vaccine for healthy children





Contradictory guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionFlorida will soon advise healthy children not to be vaccinated with Covid-19, the state’s chief surgeon. Dr. Joseph A. RadapoWas announced on Monday. “The Florida Department of Health will be the first state to officially recommend a Covid-19 vaccine for healthy children,” said Dr. Ladapo, who was skeptical about the effectiveness of the vaccine. I am. He made a presentation entitled “The Curtain Close on Covid Theater” at the end of a 90-minute debate convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. (“Watch it before YouTube removes it”, read the post on the governor’s Facebook page linking to the video of the event. This removes false alarms of the corona virus from social media platforms. A clear reference to.) In discussions, DeSantis appointed Dr. Radapo and other panelists suggest that children who are already less infected than adults have limited or rapidly diminished protection against infection with the coronavirus vaccine. I quoted the study.

“Especially for healthy children, we’re like scraping the bottom of a barrel,” said Dr. Ladapo. Some studies show The effectiveness of the vaccine against infection diminishes over time, but the immune response Maintain a high degree of protection For hospitalization and death, even for the highly contagious Omicron mutants. The CDC urged parents to vaccinate their children. “Covid-19 can make children very ill and hospitalize them,” says the agency’s website. “In some situations, complications from infection can be fatal.” The government says that vaccination of children can also protect non-vaccinated families, including children under the age of five. People who are at increased risk of serious illness when infected..More kids Hospitalized during Omicron surge More than any other time in the pandemic. Asked about Florida’s move at the White House press conference on Monday afternoon, spokesman Jen Psaki said federal recommendations on vaccines were scrutinized to help parents feel confident in them. ..

“There are politicians who forge conspiracy theories and question vaccination if vaccination is the best way to fight the virus and prevent even teenagers from being hospitalized. Is very disturbing, “she said. Most public health experts disagree about how quickly Florida discontinued virus mitigation measures. A total of more than 70,000 people have died..But Mr. DeSantis Tighter with his approach over time. Since the Florida Senate confirmed the surgeon’s chief in his work last month, the Governor and Dr. Ladapo seemed to strengthen their crusade against what they characterized as unnecessary and harmful pandemic policies. ..

The day after the confirmation vote, the two men Issue new virus guidelines Those guidelines that they said “back” the CDC were included Encourage business No longer need employees Wear a mask.. Last week, Mr. DeSantis Faced angry A group of high school students wearing masks that they wore while standing behind the podium, hosted by the governor’s office. “You don’t have to wear those masks,” he scolded them. “That is, take them off. To be honest, it’s not doing anything, and we have to stop at this Covid Theater, so if you want to wear it, that’s fine. , This is ridiculous. “ The video that captures that moment has become viral. DeSantis’ campaign Raise money for his reelection.. Adil Hassan Report that contributed.

