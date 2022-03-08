Omicron’s “subvariants” are doubling in New York, just as mandates are lifted.

Just as New York’s case rate declines and authorities roll back to school and corporate health requirements, another coronavirus variant shows signs of disrupting state recovery from a winter COVID surge. I am.

Known as BA.2, the virus is a derivative or sublineage of the Omicron variant that has just hit New York State. It’s like a child’s sister, and some experts even call it “Omicron 2”.But it spreads About 30% faster From that brother — BA.1 — and Equally toughAccording to the World Health Organization.

According to data from the New York State Department of Health, BA.2 is rapidly moving to dominate relatives of the virus. BA.2 Proportionately doubling It occurs every two weeks throughout the state and is equivalent to about one of the 10 sequenced cases. This tendency is Similar data Edited by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the New York and New Jersey regions.

Given what New York experienced this winter, this pattern is daunting. Since the discovery of Omicron in late November, the state has recorded 2.2 million COVID-19 cases, the largest pandemic surge. Despite immunity to these infections and 75% of New Yorkers being fully vaccinated, BA.2 finds room for prosperity.

The question now is whether BA.2 will stay in the background as New York’s winter surge declines, or will the waves be as long as life is returning to normal. This sister variant has been known to scientists around the world since mid-November, but remains a bystander in some places. For example, when BA.2 struck Denmark this winter, it caused a second surge, raising daily deaths to a new summit just weeks after the country peaked with siblings. However, BA.2 has spread to the United Kingdom and South Africa without reversing the progression of the disease.

Some health experts believe that BA.2 does not do much harm in New York, as immunization rates in the area and have taken hold shortly after the last surge.

Dr. Bruce Faber, Head of Public Health and Epidemiology at Northwell Health, said: Responsible for infectious diseases at North Shore University Hospital and LIJ Medical Center. “People obviously have good immunity. It’s a very good immunity for 90 days. Probably a decent immunity for 6 months.”

However, other researchers are worried that BA.2 may prey on unvaccinated groups such as children and non-boostered people.Only 33% of New Yorkers amplifier shot. Few health care workers have taken additional doses from the state health department. Postponed execution of booster orders I quoted the fear of staff shortages because of this workforce.