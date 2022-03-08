Living with COVID: Mayo Experts Discuss the Transition from Pandemic to Endemic | Multimedia

Rochester, Minnesota-As the proliferation of Omicrons continues to recede, public health experts are looking at what life will look like after COVID-19 transitions from a pandemic to endemic.

Infections continue to be seen during the endemic stage, but Mayo Clinic infection experts Dr. Jack Ohoro said authorities should continue to consider levels of coronavirus infection as “normal.”

“Determining where we reach that threshold is a question that epidemiologists and others will have to answer in the coming weeks,” Dr. Ohoro said on Monday.

It will take some time to see where the rates level off and to show the concept of “what is a normal background rate?”. As for COVID, I have no real experience in defining it by saying “what it looks like outside a pandemic”. We know that other illnesses will result in normal circulation levels, but defining exactly what it is is what we will see in the coming months. “

Dr. Ohoro states that mitigation protocols such as masking are likely to be determined at the local or regional level at specific stages, depending on the circumstances of the particular region.

“It causes the COVID epidemic, and the post-pandemic stage is different from what we have experienced. These trends dominate, so you don’t have to worry and your response to the local level is enhanced. It will be broader, national, and about a rapidly changing situation. “

“If you lower the rate, these flare-ups will be smaller in size and more likely to be contained locally and addressed locally.”

Dr. Ohoro may one day return to a pandemic state after COVID-19 is considered an epidemic, especially given the continued risk of new variants emerging. He adds that vaccination will undoubtedly plan an important role in preventing it from happening.

“As background levels continue, some regular vaccination will be required. As we have seen, new variants are likely to be seen and new vaccines may be needed. For these variants, it wouldn’t be surprising to see something very similar to what you would see if you needed seasonal vaccination, as in the case of influenza. It controls the disease. It’s easy enough to manage. Like this pandemic in the last few years, it helps to overwhelm our hospitals and clinics and keep us at a more normal stage of life. “

“Even if we start entering the endemic stage, this is not a one-way door. In the future, continuous vigilance and vaccination will be taken to prevent another pandemic from disrupting our lives. You will need it in the last two years. “

Dr. Ohoro expects it to be very important to see what vaccine options will be available later this year as immune levels are beginning to decline.

“Once out of the peak of Omicron, a significant number of people, especially those who have not been vaccinated, have recently been infected and are more immune than just the number vaccinated. How long will vaccination-related or spontaneous immunity last? I don’t know. It’s persistent, but it may be contributing to the ongoing decline we’re seeing now. This is what kind of vaccine option we have when we look to fall. That’s why we continue to say that it’s very important to find out if it’s available to boost. It prevents individuals, and another wave, from coming back. “