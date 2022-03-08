History, importance, and everything you need to know





No smoking day in 2022: Smoking is harmful to your health. We have heard this saying many times in our lives. Smoking tobacco, beady, and other tobacco substances can have a significant impact on human health. The lungs are weakened and people are suffering from a variety of respiratory illnesses. One of them is asthma. Smoking Cessation Day is celebrated on the second Wednesday of March each year to raise people’s awareness of the negative effects of smoking and encourage them to quit smoking. This year, No Smoking Day will be held on March 9th. Inspired by World No Tobacco Day, this day is celebrated primarily in the United Kingdom. Non-Smoking Day: History Britain has witnessed people in the country engrossed in smoking. The day was first observed in 1984. Previously, it was celebrated on the first Wednesday of March, which began on Ash Wednesday. But over time, it shifted to the second Wednesday. It is now celebrated as an annual event throughout the UK and elsewhere. The day began with the goal of helping addicted smokers quit smoking forever. This is a health awareness day with different themes each year. Some of the successful themes are “Break Free” and “Time to Quit?”. The theme for March 2022 is that smoking cessation does not have to be stressful. This year’s focus is to calm people who want to quit smoking and let them know that the process doesn’t have to be stressful. Smoking Cessation Days: Importance The day began quite a bit to make people aware of the negative effects of smoking and to help them quit smoking on time. People who smoke regularly need a lot of dedication and motivation to quit smoking because their bodies are obsessed with it. When they stop smoking, their bodies react as they crave for cigarettes. Therefore, this day is a great opportunity for everyone to take the first step towards quitting this deadly habit. Studies have shown that smoking cessation days can help one in ten people who want to get rid of this bad habit. Not only this, various events will be held in the UK on this day, giving people access to resources to say goodbye to smoking. Apart from this, this day is also a special day for those who feel that their loved ones are ruining their lives because of this life-threatening habit. They can reach out to them by providing them with the right guidance and support. So if you are a smoker or know a smoker, go ahead and swear not to smoke with you. Read all the latest news, Breaking news When Live update of parliamentary elections here.

