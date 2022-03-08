Reversal of Aging: Scientists Rejuvenate Middle-aged Mouse Tissues | Chemistry

After scientists safely rejuvenate the tissues of middle-aged mice, the prospects for medical therapy to rewind the clock of the aging process are a little closer.

Researchers in the United States have treated healthy animals in the form of gene therapy that refreshes old cells, making them more youthful, according to biological markers used to measure the effects of aging.

Repeating this trick in humans is not an easy task, but the discovery aims to slow or reverse the aging process as a means of addressing age-related diseases such as cancer, bone fragility, and Alzheimer’s disease. Raises interest in radical new treatments.

“Many age-related diseases can benefit from this approach,” said Heinrich Jasper, senior researcher and director of US biotechnology company Genentech.

If this approach can be shown to combat specific health problems, “it will constitute a new therapeutic approach that will have a significant impact on unmet medical needs at all stages of our lives,” he said. I added.

Scientists have used a previous study by Professor Shinya Yamanaka, a Japanese Nobel laureate, to allow a mixture of four molecules known as the Yamanaka factor to form adult cells into almost any tissue in the body. It has been shown that it can be rewound into various stem cells.

Write in the journal Nature agingThe US team, led by Professor Jasper and Juan Carlos Ispis Abelmonte of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and the San Diego Altos Institute in California, found that mice that received the Yamanaka factor for several months were young animals in many respects, especially in the skin and kidneys. Found similar to, showing signs of rejuvenation.

Experiments have shown that rejuvenation is more effective when animals are 12 to 15 months old, that is, when they are treated for a long period of 7 to 10 months, which is equivalent to 35 to 50 years for humans. .. Scientists saw little effect when animals older than 80 years old in the human sense were treated for a month.

Previous studies have shown that fully reprogrammed cells can turn into a mass of cancerous tissue called a teratoma, so researchers pay attention to the use of the Yamanaka factor in humans. I am.

Recent research shows that partial reprogramming may be able to rejuvenate an organization without such risks, but additional hurdles remain. Many scientists suspect that new drugs may be needed to safely and effectively partially reprogram cells, rather than using the Yamanaka factor to rejuvenate older people.

“Can this be applied to humans?” Said Dr. Tamir Chandra, an expert in aging biology at the University of Edinburgh who was not involved in the study.

“Theoretically, it is possible to reverse or reduce the biological age, but we are in the very early stages and need a better understanding of the underlying science behind it. ..

“Using the Yamanaka factor carries the risk of inducing cancer. Unlike mice, humans have a long lifespan, so they can mutate more and become more likely to develop cancer as they get older.

“The research group is working on the timing, dosage, and combination of Yamanaka factors to minimize this risk.

“Since we have found that cell identity loss and age reversal can be distinguished by their trajectory, other groups are trying to find new factors that separate cell identity loss from the rejuvenation effect.

“The first application could be in a tissue that is easily accessible and modifiable outside the body, such as blood stem cells.”