Health groups demand more money to fight future pandemics
International policy makers in London today are preparing for difficult challenges. Two years after Covid-19 caused enormous human and financial damage, they must step up their preparations for the next pandemic.
And despite the virus, which has claimed millions of lives and cost billions of dollars since the beginning of 2020, leaders around the world now face two challenges when seeking resource allocation. doing. First, the threat from Covid seems to be fading, so there is a temptation to shift focus elsewhere. Second, there is increasing demand from other threats. Ukraine..
With slowing economic growth and a surge in debt, it’s not easy for the Coalition for Epidemic Infectious Diseases Innovation (Cepi) to hold a supplementary meeting this week. The Foundation, Cepi, wants up to $ 3.5 billion to help develop new vaccines and systems to tackle the next but yet unknown pandemic, “Disease X.”
In the case of Covid-19, it took 326 days from virus identification to emergency vaccine approval. This is a feat achieved faster than ever before. However, Cepi wants to reduce this time even further. 100 daysThrough enhanced disease surveillance and data sharing, accelerated regulatory approvals, enhanced manufacturing capacity, and vaccine prototypes ready for indication and rapid testing.
“We can’t be completely distracted,” says Cepi director Richard Hatchett. “Covid is the seventh global infectious disease crisis since the beginning of this century.”
Prior to the advent of Covid-19, he mentions Sars, Mers, Ebola, Zika, and what is considered a “near miss” of two particularly dangerous influenza strains. “This class of threats reflects the way modern life works. Emergency situations and vulnerabilities will occur frequently.”
Cepi is not alone in its efforts to demand additional funding and innovative approaches to prepare for future health threats. Many national and international groups have been set up to reflect the gaps and errors in the current pandemic response, and several organizations have already formulated the response.
The Global Fund for Fighting HIV, Tuberculosis and Malaria to Address the “Big 3” Infectious Diseases in Low and Middle Income Countries has recently launched its own fundraising campaign for $ 18 billion. This includes $ 6 billion for healthcare resilience and pandemic protection.
But as the organization’s director, Peter Sands, warns, policymakers’ reactions are swaying between a “cycle of panic and negligence.” Funds are running out due to the current pandemic response, as poor countries continue to struggle to gain access to vaccines and build systems to deliver vaccines.
David Hayman, a professor of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and a former Chief of the World Health Organization, learned from the SARS outbreak experience in Singapore and Hong Kong in the early 2000s. Other jurisdictions have stated that they could not learn the lessons. ..
“We need surge capacity and continuous access to health care,” he points out. “From basic public health capabilities to resilient health systems and population health, we need to be prepared. Public health issues are that while political leaders seek short-term benefits. It’s a long-term benefit. “
Hayman is on other public health issues, including the emergence of new illnesses and the need for more primary care and preventive services to limit climate change, human-animal health interactions, and “fundamental conditions.” It emphasizes the importance of broader initiatives to mitigate both of these challenges. , Diabetes and obesity.
and report In the Global Challenges Foundation think tank, Heymann and other authors strengthen existing multilateral institutions and make decisions from the “colonial” world level to national and local, rather than creating new multilateral institutions. It emphasizes the importance of moving to an organization.
this is study Last month, led by the Institute for Health Metrics, he highlighted how pandemic increases in mortality and vaccination rates correlate with increased levels of corruption and confidence in governments. ..
As Global Health Security Index At the end of last year, an assessment of future pandemic readiness concluded: .. ..[leaving]A world that is seriously vulnerable to future health emergencies, including those that may be more devastating than Covid-19. “
Theoretically, it ranked the United States as the most prepared country, but emphasized the country’s response. in fact The response to the pandemic was “very poor” — hampered by politicians’ questions to health authorities, weaknesses in the fragmented health system, and an inadequate number of staff and hospital capabilities.
The Global Health Security Index has pointed out the need to strengthen the responsibilities of economic agents. This is reflected in the growing demand for international pandemic treaties and mechanisms that finance ministers, central banks and investors can use to assess health strength. system.
Hayman said: “If the economy is not responsible for public health, it will suffer the same damage in the future. It ensures that the economy gets what it needs from health, not the economy. Is to do. “
