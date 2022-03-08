Identifying psychosocial factors that may serve as therapeutic goals to promote a longer and healthier life-ScienceDaily





“Don’t worry, be happy” is more than just lyrics. Increasing evidence supports the link between optimism and healthy aging, but it is unclear how optimism affects health.

When it comes to dealing with everyday stressors, such as household chores and discussions with others, new studies show that older men, even more or less optimistic, react emotionally to these stressors and recover. It turns out that there is no difference in how to do it. However, optimism promotes emotional well-being by limiting the frequency with which older men experience stressful situations and by changing the way they interpret situations as stressful. I saw. “This study tests one possible explanation that assesses whether more optimistic people handle daily stress more constructively and thus enjoy better emotional well-being,” VA said. Corresponding author Dr. Lewina Lee, a clinical psychologist at the National Center for Posttraumatic Stress Disorders in Boston, said Dr. Lewina Lee, an assistant professor of healthcare systems and psychiatry at Boston University School of Medicine. The researchers tracked the 233 older men who first answered the optimistic questionnaire. Fourteen years later, they reported daily stressors and positive and negative moods eight times in a row, up to three times in eight years. Researchers have found that more optimistic men report not only lower negative moods, but also more positive moods (beyond simply not feeling negative). They also reported that there were few stressors. This is independent of the high level of positive mood, but explains the low level of negative mood. Research increasingly supports the idea of ​​optimism as a potential resource for promoting health and longevity, but knows little about the underlying mechanism. “On the other hand, stress is known to have a negative impact on our health. By examining whether optimistic people treat their daily stressors differently, our findings show optimism. Adds knowledge about how people promote health with age. “Lee says. These findings are displayed online Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychology and Social Sciences.. Funding for this study was provided by NIH (Grant Nos. R01-AG053273, K08-AG048221, RF1-064006, R00-CA201542, UL1-TR001430, R01-AG018436). Received the Senior Research Career Scientist Award from the US Department of Veterans Affairs Clinical Science R & D Service. The Normative Aging Study of the Department of Veterans Affairs is a research component of the Center for Epidemiologic Research and Information Studies for Veterans in Massachusetts and is supported by the VA Collaborative Research Program / Center for Epidemiology.

Story source: material Provided by Boston University School of Medicine.

