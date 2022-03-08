UVA researchers pioneered immunotherapy to combat hope-inspiring cancer

Pioneering researchers at the University of Virginia Cancer Center are developing innovative ways to supercharge our natural immune system to defeat cancer and save lives.

Cancer is an elusive disease-it can hide from the immune defenses of our body and hijack those defenses for its own purposes. It has consistently been one of the leading causes of death for Americans, killing more than 500,000 people each year.

To combat the disease, doctors have long relied on chemotherapy twin clubs to poison cancer cells. And the radiation blows them up and kills them. Treatment can save lives, but it also has terrible side effects.

UVA’s Dr. Daniel “Trey” Lee and Dr. Lawrence G. Lum and their colleagues are developing elegant alternatives that empower the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer. Cancer “immunotherapy”, as it is called, works by weaponizing immune cells and essentially performing a very accurate drone attack on the cancer cells.

“Our immunotherapy research program can provide patients with alternatives not found in most other hospitals,” said UVA Health Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President of Health Issues at UVA. Dr. K. Craig Kent explained. “Dr. Lee and Dr. Lum are true leaders in their respective fields, and their efforts are set to improve the care of patients not only here at the UVA Cancer Center, but throughout Virginia. . “

Lee’s approach, known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, extracts a small number of white blood cells, called T cells, from the patient’s blood and genetically modifies them to kill the cancer. The cells are then injected into the patient. The entire process takes about two weeks, in contrast to other processes that take months.

Genetically engineered CAR T cells continue to replicate in the body, creating a population of hundreds of millions within a few days. This is a true gun killer army.

“Once given, other cancer treatments cannot spread in the body,” said Lee, a pediatric oncology scientist at UVA Children’s and UVA Cancer Center. “That’s the true power of CAR T cell therapy. It automatically replicates until all tumors are gone and then disappears.

“CART cell therapy has redefined the paradigm of how to treat children and adults with leukemia and lymphoma. For this reason, many children are alive today, but patients with other tumors. Is desperately in need of help, so my team at UVA has extended CAR T cell therapy to the catastrophic brain tumors of glioblastoma and DIPG. ”

UVA hired Lee from the National Cancer Institute of the National Health Institute, especially for his cutting-edge expertise in cancer immunotherapy. He was one of the first in the world to test the approach in children and young adults with lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell lymphoma. His achievements have been recognized as one of the Top 10 Clinical Research Outcomes of 2017 by the Clinical Research Forum, a Washington, DC advocacy group.

Like Lee, Ram involves T cells to fight cancer. However, Lum’s method is unique in that it takes two approaches. He redirects the killing ability of T cells by linking the two antibodies to create bispecific antibodies that bind to both T cells and tumor cells. Bispecific antibodies form what he calls a “killing bridge” between killer T cells and tumor cells. Injection of target T cells kills the tumor and releases the tumor protein to be vaccinated against the patient’s own tumor.

Ram tested his approach to severe forms of breast cancer, prostate cancer, brain cancer, ovarian cancer, and several other cancers. He is also excited about the possibility of using bispecific antibody bridges to target regulatory T cells to “hotspots” to cool the inflammation seen in autoimmune diseases.

“Because there is no effective treatment for metastatic solid tumors, the success in improving survival and quality of life by rapidly turning deadly cancers into chronic diseases is moonlight,” Lum said. Stated. “The clinical strategy is to have the targeted T cells mobilize the patient’s own immune cells to attack solid tumors. The long-term goal is to have advanced or metastatic pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers. To obtain an FDA-approved treatment for patients with the disease. “

Already with a long and outstanding background, Lum was fascinated by UVA because he was dedicated to improving patient care and developing better non-toxic targeted therapies for cancer. UVA Health aims to create a collaborative environment where top-notch people work with clinical researchers to overcome the challenge of transforming discoveries from bench to bedside.

UVA Health’s efforts to harness the potential transformational potential of immunotherapy have extended to the construction of high-tech facilities for the production of cells and immunoclinical products for human clinical trials. The 7,500-square-foot facility in the School of Medicine’s pinhole has a Good Manufacturing Practices cleanroom complex. This space contains six ISO 7 manufacturing clean rooms. Sterilized designed to manufacture and process immune cell products, bispecific antibody target T cells, chimeric antigen receptor T cells, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, T-regulated cells, and other state-of-the-art products. Area. Human exam.

The National Cancer Center recently recognized UVA’s pioneering cancer research and outstanding patient care by designating the UVA Cancer Center as a comprehensive cancer center. The Designation recognizes Elite Cancer Center We have the best cancer program in the country. A comprehensive cancer center must meet rigorous standards for innovative research and cutting-edge clinical trials. There are only 52 such centers in the country, and only UVA in Virginia.

“We are very proud of this designation and how our team members are aware of the great work they are doing to improve their cancer treatment,” UVA said. Dr. Thomas P. Rafran, Jr., Director of the Cancer Center, said. “Our immunotherapy program is at the forefront of important and rapidly evolving areas, and we can’t wait to see the many benefits it brings.”