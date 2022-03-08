Boston Hospital is looking for participants for a long COVID national study







For long COVIDs, we still need to answer a lot of questions. File-This 2020 electron micrograph provided by the National Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases-The Rocky Mountain Institute shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles that cause COVID-19. Associated Press Six hospitals and healthcare centers in the Boston area have joined a national initiative to study long-term COVID (a side effect of COVID-19 that remains symptomatic for months or years after a patient is infected). , They need your help. Long COVID can include many symptoms such as brain fog, malaise, and shortness of breath. Scientists understand a few things about long COVID, but there’s still a lot to learn. Collaborative includes Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Massachusetts General Hospital, Tufts Medical Center, Cambridge Health Alliance, Boston Medical Center, Brigham & Women’s Hospital. Together, the hospital jointly nominated the Greater Boston COVID Recovery Cohort. The cohort states that it is trying to answer questions such as: What does recovery from COVID-19 infection look like among different groups? How many people continue to have symptoms after an acute infection? How many people develop new symptoms after an acute infection? What are the causes of these health effects? Why do some people develop these health effects, while others do not? Does COVID-19 infection cause physical changes that increase the risk of other conditions such as chronic lung, heart, and brain damage? Next year, the cohort will enroll more than 900 participants in Boston and hope to have more than 17,000 participants nationwide in the survey. If you are interested in participating in a study or learning more about the study, Cohort website.. Newsletter registration Keep all the latest news from Boston.com up to date

