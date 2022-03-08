Health
Update: Bird flu detected in a mixed-species forage in Charles Mix County | Community
Federal inspectors have confirmed the presence of bird flu in a commercial mixed herd in southeastern South Dakota.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, samples from a herd in Charles Mix County, which borders Nebraska, were tested at the National Institute of South Dakota State University. Accommodation is isolated and birds are killed to prevent the spread of the disease.
Avian influenza is an aerial respiratory virus that easily spreads among chickens through nasal and eye secretions as well as manure.
Meanwhile, officials announced on Monday that they had identified bird flu in a commercial flock of 50,000 turkeys in northwestern Iowa. This is the second case of a virus found in multiple states in the United States.
Agricultural authorities in Iowa and the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirm an incident in Buena Vista County, about 100 miles (160 km) north of the incident found in the backyard of 42 ducks and chickens in Pottawattamie County on March 1. did.
Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a disaster declaration for Buena Vista County to help state resources dispose of affected herds and disinfect farms. Authorities did not immediately reveal the number of birds involved. The state of emergency also provides resources for tracking, monitoring, and rapid detection of bird flu.
The turkey was killed and disposed of on the farm. State veterinarian Dr. Jeff Kaisand has set up a 6.2-mile controlled area to restrict traffic to and from the area and has undergone extensive testing to ensure that there are no other cases. Said that. He said there are five other commercial farms in the zone and a herd of 37 backyards.
The discovery of bird flu is especially troublesome in Iowa, the leading egg-producing country in the United States. The 2015 outbreak killed 33 million chickens in the state and 9 million birds in Minnesota. Small outbreaks have been reported in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said recent detections of bird flu did not indicate imminent public health concerns. Human cases of these avian influenza viruses have not been detected in the United States. It can infect humans, but it is rare and usually due to close contact with infected birds.
The first infection of the year was confirmed on February 9 in a commercial turkey herd in Indiana. Since then, more than 171,000 birds have been killed and five additional herds have been found in the cleared Indiana cases. The virus was also detected in a flock of turkeys and broilers in Kentucky last month, destroying and disposing of more than 284,000 birds. A flock of commercial chickens in Delaware was also infected, and 1.2 million birds were slaughtered, USDA said.
On Monday, Nebraska officials confirmed that the first virus found in the state this year in a wild goose near Lake Holmes in Lincoln.
Sources
2/ https://www.yankton.net/community/article_f7f6e90a-9e63-11ec-b7bc-33ad9405baea.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022