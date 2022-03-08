Health
Four people died of yellow fever in Kenya
Nairobi — An outbreak of yellow fever, an acute and contagious viral disease, has killed four people in Kenya since it was first discovered in January, the Ministry of Health said Monday.
The incident was reported in a remote Isiolo county of herders about 270 km (160 miles) north of the capital Nairobi.
Patrick Amos, the Secretary of Health of Kenya, told AFP:
There is no specific cure for yellow fever, a viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes and found in parts of Africa and the Amazon region of Latin America.
The disease is transmitted by the same mosquitoes that spread Zika and dengue.
Kenya, which has not experienced an outbreak of yellow fever since the 1990s, detected the first case in decades on January 12, and isolated 15 patients with fever, jaundice, and myalgia until last week. ..
According to Amos, the outbreak occurred in less populated areas, so the risk of further spread was low.
“Thanks to Isiolo’s demographics, it makes it a little easier to control in terms of the number of people and how widely distributed they are,” Amos said.
However, he said, 25 percent of the country is classified as high risk.
This outbreak originated from the Covid-19 pandemic and has been added to Kenya’s health challenges as it fights severe droughts in Isiolo and other northern counties.
The disease is transmitted from person to person through mosquitoes. Mosquitoes suck up the virus and become infected when someone bites them in search of blood meal.
Yellow fever vaccination is routinely recommended for travelers going to safari in Kenya.
Mosquito nets, insect repellents and long clothing are also considered good forms of protection.
