Covid News: Puerto Rico withdraws Maskman date

A Stuyvesant High School student walking to a class in Lower Manhattan on Monday. credit… New York Times Britainy Newman

New York City student for the first time in 2 years Allowed to attend public school without a mask on MondayBut some of them said they would keep them going.

In elementary and high school, students and parents alike declaration According to Mayor Eric Adams, the city has defeated an Omicron variant of the virus.

“We worked as New Yorkers, and now we’re winning,” Adams said in a television interview in New York 1 on Monday. “Covid no longer controls our lives. We control our lives.”

only 52 percent According to city data, 59% of public school students from kindergarten to high school throughout the city receive at least one vaccination. The number of cities also shows that the doses are not evenly distributed.

At Stuyvesant High School in Lower Manhattan, where 93% of students are vaccinated, it is one of the highest percentages in the city, with more than half a dozen students covering their faces before school days begin. Said to keep it in place. Some said they plan to wear masks indefinitely.

“There is no cure for Covid at this time,” said Ella Chan, 17, a junior at Bib Santo, before the 8am bell. “There is too much uncertainty for me.”

Second-year student Eden Di Lella, 15, said: However, she said others mentioned exceptions to choral and PE classes.

Max Simbo, 14, was one of the few people who didn’t wear a mask. “I trust the people in the mayor’s office,” he said about how he made his decision. “They know the number of cases we are receiving and the number of people vaccinated, so we believe they have made the right choice.”

On Staten Island, kindergarten child Richard Clie, 5, was so relieved about the end of his duty on the mask that he trampled him on Friday after school and abandoned him. On Monday morning, he lowered his lower lip to show the reason before going to school on PS 1 in the Tottenville district, where 10% of the students were vaccinated. One of his lower teeth had just fallen off and he couldn’t wait to mug with a new gap in his smile. “I love it,” he said. “It’s fun.”

His mother, Daniel Impalato, said he was happy with the end of the mission. “It was good at first,” she said. “But it’s a long time ago.”

Emma Billera, a 7-year-old second-year student on PS1, said she felt “I’m happy and can breathe” when I removed the mask.

Her mother, Gabby Villera, said she was fed up with the mask mission. “We’ve followed the rules, but no one knew it would be this long,” she said.

However, some older students said they were worried that the mission might have been lifted too soon.

Alana Rivers, a 15-year-old freshman at Boys and Girls High School in the Bedford-Stuyvesant district, said: In Brooklyn, 46 percent of her students are vaccinated. “So I think things get worse if you remove the mask.”

She said she would still wear a mask. “I’m nervous because many people are exposed to Covid outside of school and now at school,” she said.

Adil Hassan Report that contributed.