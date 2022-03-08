Israel has a polio case for the first time in 32 years





An unvaccinated 4-year-old in Jerusalem has been infected with the first polio case in Israel for the first time in more than 30 years. In other news, the alleged 9/11 “20th Hijacker” was repatriated to Saudi Arabia for mental health care. In Ukraine, where care services are inadequate, 80,000 births are expected. more. CIDRAP: Polio returns to Israel for the first time in 32 years



Israeli authorities have reported the first case of polio in the country since 1989 involving an unvaccinated 4-year-old boy in Jerusalem. It is not clear from media reports whether the vaccine-derived virus or the wild-type virus caused the infection, but the Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a news release: [is] Poliovirus that has changed and can cause illness in unvaccinated people. (3/7) In other global development — New York Times: 9.11 suspect returns to Saudi Arabia for mental health care



The Biden administration returned to Saudi Arabia on Monday for mental health care. The prisoner was severely tortured by a US cross-examiner and was considered out of trial because he was believed to be the 20th hijacker in the September 11 terrorist attacks. Prisoner Mohammed Alcatani, in his 40s, was the second person to be transferred from a wartime prison under the administration. (Rosenberg, 3/7) Bloomberg: Ukraine expects 80,000 births in the face of inadequate care



According to the World Health Organization, Russia’s military aggression is expected to prevent as many as 80,000 Ukrainian women from giving birth to adequate medical care in the next three months. According to the WHO, the war has evacuated an estimated 1.7 million people, mainly women and children, and is expected to give birth to as many as 1,000 per week, with many mothers lacking proper mother care and facilities. Hans Kruge, WHO European Regional Director, said the invasion caused Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis in 75 years. WHO provides medicines and services in conflict, even though diplomatic efforts have failed to provide a secure route in some areas. (Hoffman, 3/8) USA Today: British man dies of caffeine toxic: consumption equivalent to 200 cups of coffee



A Welsh man died after consuming as much as 200 cups of coffee equivalent of caffeine powder. The BBC reported last week that officials confirmed that Tom Mansfield, 29, a personal trainer and two fathers, died of caffeine toxicity in January 2021. Mansfield was trying to weigh the powder dose in the range of 60 to 300 milligrams. However, he used a scale with a weighing range of 2 to 5,000 grams. (Pitovsky, 3/7) In Pandemic News — AP: New Zealand changes attack as virus cases increase from 1 to 24,000



In August, the New Zealand Government blocked the entire country after a single community case of coronavirus was detected. On Tuesday, when new daily cases reached nearly 24,000 records, authorities told hospital workers that they could help the understaffed COVID-19 ward, even if they were mildly ill. I did. (Perry, 3/8) Bloomberg: Puerto Rico drops masks, occupancy rules when the Covid case falls



Two years after adopting some of the strictest Covid-19 measures in the US jurisdiction, Puerto Rico has lifted most restrictions in lower infection rates and aggressive vaccine campaigns. Governor Pedro Pierluigi said at a press conference on Monday that masks would be unnecessary both outdoors and indoors, except in hospitals and elderly housing with care. In addition, all occupancy restrictions, including restaurants, bars and theaters, will be lifted. However, events with more than 1,000 people must follow special guidelines. (Wis, 3/7) CNN: Women in G7 countries feel less supported than men to deal with the effects of Covid-19



More than 60% of women living in G7 countries whose lives have been changed by the Covid-19 pandemic have not provided much of the support the government needs to cope with those changes, according to a widespread new report. Increasingly CNN polls. These exclusive findings show many reports that women are more adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic than men and are pledged to be better promoted by leaders around the world. It is in the background. According to a CNN study, both men and women in G7 countries who experienced a pandemic disruption of life felt less government support, but emotions were more pronounced among women. (Edwards-Levy, Munsi, Manibog, 3/8)



