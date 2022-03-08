Early Screening Colon Endoscopy Helps Prevent Colorectal Cancer in People Under 50

Apply COVID-19 Newsletter To keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news throughout New York

By Bernadette Starzae

Colorectal cancer, one of the most common types of cancer in both men and women, is increasing in young adults. This trend has recently prompted the average risky individual to reduce the recommended age for initial screening colonoscopy from 50 to 45 years.

“Many people are unaware that they are no longer 50 years old,” said Lin M., head of colon and rectal surgery at Rockville Center’s Catholic Health Mercy Medical Center and Bethpage’s St. Joseph Hospital. Dr. O’Connor said.

From 2011 to 2016, the incidence of colorectal cancer in people under the age of 50 in the United States increased by 2.2% annually, according to the American Cancer Society. This is in contrast to the tendency of adults aged 65 and over, with a 3.3% annual decline during that period. This is probably due to colorectal screening. About 12% of people diagnosed with colorectal cancer — About 18,000 — Currently under 50 years old.

Screening Colon endoscopy can prevent colorectal cancer by discovering and eliminating growth called polyps in the colon and rectum. The test can also detect cancer at an earlier, more treatable stage. The 5-year survival rate for localized colorectal cancer is 90%.

There are several options for colorectal screening, “Colon endoscopy is the gold standard,” he said. Bethany DeVito, Gastroenterologist, Medical Director of Northshore University Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center, and Northwell Health Endoscopy Center in Long Island.

Colon endoscopy, which Dr. O’Connor said is about 94-98% effective in detecting colorectal cancer, is not only the most sensitive screening tool, but the only one that provides both diagnosis and treatment. It is an inspection.

“All detected polyps can be removed during the procedure,” said Dr. O’Connor.

The majority of colorectal cancers arise from a category of polyps called Adenomatous polyp.

“Approximately 80% of colorectal cancers can be prevented by removing polyps,” said Dr. DeVito.

For colonoscopy, a long, flexible tube with a video camera is inserted into the rectum. This device allows doctors to observe the entire length of the colon and remove polyps and abnormal tissue. Patients who have been anesthetized for the procedure should take a laxative course to empty their intestines as shown the night before the procedure.

Despite its effectiveness in detecting and preventing cancer, Dr. O’Connor estimates that less than 50 percent of eligible people undergo regular screening colonoscopy. Reasons range from fear of anesthesia to distrust of the medical system to lack of access to education / care. But for many, it’s because they don’t want to face preparation.

“They may have heard from others that they are really unprepared, so sometimes that’s a threat,” said Dr. DeVito.

However, the preparatory process for colonoscopy has improved in recent years.

“There are more options in the market for tastier drinks and you don’t have to drink as much as you used to,” said Dr. David. There is also the option of pills, and generally speaking, people can start the process later in the day than in the past.

“So they can go to work the day before the procedure and start preparing at home around 4 or 5 pm,” said Dr. O’Connor. “We have come a long way.”

Other screening tools include stool tests to check for blood and abnormal DNA shed by polyps and cancer.

“You’ve probably seen a commercial for Cologuard, a fecal DNA test,” said Dr. De Vito.

Instead of colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy can also be used in combination with a stool test. This test does not require sedation and the patient can be prepared with an enema rather than a complete laxative protocol. However, in this test, the scope can only evaluate the lower part of the colon.

“”These tests are provided because people need to be given choices, “says Dr. DeVito. “Any kind of screening is better than no screening at all. But they are not very effective, and if any of these tests give a positive result, then colonoscopy is next. Steps.. ”

While Screening for patients at average risk begins at age 45. cOral rectal cancer should start sooner.High-risk group including individualslFirst-degree families with a history of inflammatory bowel disease, a genetic predisposition to colorectal cancer, or a history of colon cancer or adenomatous polyps should begin screening early.Usually 40 or 10 years younger Than the age of relatives at the time of diagnosis.

“”For example, if your mother is diagnosed by age If it is 45, start screening from 35. ” Doctor David Said..

You can’t do anything about a particular risk factor, but there are some things you can do to reduce your risk. According to Dr. O’Connor, eat a high-fiber, low-fat diet, exercise regularly, quit smoking, and limit alcohol use to one cup a day for women and two cups a day for men. It can reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer. ..

Register for the Long Island Press e-mail newsletter here..Sign up for Long Island Press home delivery here..Sign up for discounts by becoming a Long Island Press community partner here..