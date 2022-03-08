Health
HPAI confirmed in Nebraska | Livestock
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with the USDA Wildlife Service and the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza na wild geese near Lake Holmes in Lincoln. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in the state since 2015.
“Nebraska has never seen HPAI in the state’s backyard or flock of commercial poultry this year, but the discovery of this single goose adds Nebraska to a long list of states where cases of HPAI have been identified. “Masu,” said Dr. Roger Dudley, a state veterinarian. “Infected wild birds can carry disease to new areas on the move, so backyard poultry and commercial poultry herds remain vigilant, practicing good biosecurity, and sick and dying. It is advisable to report the bird immediately. “
The Department of Agricultural Sciences of Nebraska and the Department of Animal Health of the Kansas Department of Agriculture protect poultry owners from commercial and backyard herds by monitoring bird symptoms and implementing biosecurity practices. We encourage you to take these steps.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza is a highly contagious viral disease that can infect chickens, turkeys, and other birds, causing serious illness and sudden death. HPAI has been identified in backyard herds and commercial activities in neighboring states. Not detected in Kansas.
“Protecting poultry in the state is a top priority and all poultry owners need to be involved as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the disease in Kansas,” said Justin, Animal Health Commissioner.・ Smith states. “Our best defense is to follow strict biosecurity practices and carefully monitor birds for signs of illness.”
Biosecurity refers to practices that prevent the possibility of contamination. For poultry, biosecurity practices include:
Prevents contact with wild birds, especially wild waterfowl.
Restrict unauthorized people and vehicles.
It covers and surrounds the outdoor feeding area and covers the stored feed.
Clean and disinfect vehicle tires and equipment on other farms and other locations with poultry and wild birds.
Wear clean clothing, boots, and shoes when coming into contact with the herd.
Isolate a new bird.
Symptoms of HPAI include coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and other signs of dyspnea. Lack of energy and appetite; decreased water consumption; decreased egg production and / or soft-shell malformed eggs; adjustments; and diarrhea. Bird flu can cause sudden death of a bird, even if the bird does not show any other symptoms.
If the bird has any symptoms, contact your veterinarian immediately. If you do not have a regular veterinarian, please contact the KDA’s Animal Health Department (785-564-6601).
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recent detections of HPAI show no immediate public health concerns. Human cases of these avian influenza viruses have not been detected in the United States. Bird flu does not pose a food safety risk. Poultry and eggs can be safely eaten if properly handled and cooked.
As part of the existing bird flu response program, federal and state partners are working together on additional monitoring and testing in the area surrounding the affected herds. The United States has the world’s most powerful bird flu monitoring program, and USDA is working with partners to promote the disease in commercial poultry breeding, live bird markets, and mobile wild bird populations. I’m looking for a target.
For more information on HPAI, including details on the current status of cases identified in other states and herd biosecurity, visit the KDA bird flu web page. Agriculture.ks.gov / Avian Influenza Or call 785-564-6601.
