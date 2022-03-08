Health
West Bridgford’s dad and table tennis club founder died of brain tumor
Chesher dance teachers are raising money to find a cure for brain tumors after their father died of brain tumors.
Philly Iss, 73, from Nottingham, the founder and chairman of the West Bridgford Table Tennis Club, has inspired many young people. Polymorphic glioblastoma (GBM) Brain tumor in January 2021.
His children, Victoria Jarvis (45), Nick Lewis (43) and Alexandra Lewis (38), first noticed that Philip was withdrawn and quiet in early January. ..
They suspected that he might have been worried about his wife, Janet Lewis, 71, who was being treated for advanced breast cancer.
Alexandra, who lives in Widnes and runs the Alexandra Jane Dance School in Newton-le-Willows, said: On January 27, Mama was admitted to Nottingham’s Municipal Hospital, and the next day she realized she was having a hard time finding the right words and was a little confused when speaking, so she may have had a stroke. I contacted his GP who thought there was.
“The next day, he was referred to the Queen’s Medical Center (QMC) Stroke Clinic in Nottingham. He underwent an MRI scan and found that he had a brain tumor in the frontal lobe.
“I was completely shocked and couldn’t believe it. I kept thinking:” Why does this happen? “
Philip had surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible. He then began radiation therapy at the City Hospital on March 16. The day after his wife Janet died of progressive breast cancer at the same hospital.
After suffering three strokes, Philip moved to a home in the Grand Care Center in West Bridgford, Nottingham. Philip died four weeks later on July 21, 2021 in the hospital with his son Nick.
Alexandra marks to remember her dad Brain Tumor Awareness Month By participating in Wear hat day On March 25 Brain tumor research Charity. Children are invited to come to Alexandra’s dance school wearing their own hats for a small donation. The money raised will help charity research find effective treatments.
Alexandra said: “I remember my dad and do this to raise awareness of this devastating illness.
“It was horrifying how quickly he got worse. After all, he wasn’t like my dad and didn’t know who I was.”
In its thirteenth year, Wear A Hat Day has raised more than £ 2 million for brain tumor research to fund the fight against the disease. This is the recognition and funding day for the UK’s largest and most beloved brain tumor research.
This year, the Charity Wear A Hat Day Pin Badge has a majestic theme celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and is a charity celebrity, including television personalities Danny Clark and Sarah Beanie, and actor and longtime supporter Dame. Some of the ambassadors are at the forefront of the campaign. Sheila Hancock DBE, and brain tumor survivor Caprice Bourret. Danny lost his sister to a brain tumor. Sheila’s grandson was treated for the disease when she was only four years old. Sarah was in her twenties and lost her mother to a brain tumor. Caprice had surgery for a brain tumor six years ago. They encourage everyone to participate in and fund the fight against this devastating illness.
Brain tumors kill children and adults under the age of 40 more than any other cancer, but historically, only 1% of national spending on cancer research has been allocated to this catastrophic disease.
Brain Tumor Research, the only national charity in the UK, focuses on finding cures for brain tumors through a campaign to increase domestic investment in research to £ 35 million annually. We are also raising funds to build a sustainable network of brain tumor research centers in the United Kingdom.
Matthew Price, Community Development Manager at Brain Tumor Research, said: And it improves the outcome of patients like Philip who are forced to fight this terrible illness.
“Unlike many other cancers, brain tumors are indiscriminate. They can affect anyone at any time. Little is known about the cause, so increasing investment in research is essential. “
Brain Tumor Research is funding sustainable research in a dedicated UK center. Governments and large cancer charities are also campaigning to invest more in brain tumor research to speed up new treatments for patients and ultimately find treatments.
You can register to participate in www.wearahatday.org
#WearAHatDay
Sources
2/ https://westbridgfordwire.com/west-bridgford-dad-and-table-tennis-club-founder-dies-from-brain-tumour/
