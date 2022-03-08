Scandinavian diets lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels without losing weight-ScienceDaily





Berry, vegetables, fish, whole grains, canola oil. These are key components of the Nordic dietary concept, which has been recognized as very healthy, delicious and sustainable for the past decade. Diet can prevent obesity and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

So far, research on the Nordic diet has been primarily related to the positive health effects of the post-weight loss diet. But new analysis, especially by researchers at the University of Copenhagen, reveals that a Scandinavian diet has health benefits, whether or not you lose weight. “It’s amazing because most people believe that the positive effects on blood sugar and cholesterol are simply due to weight loss. Here it turns out that it isn’t. Other mechanisms are working as well. “Researcher Lars Orb Dragstead explains. Chief of the Faculty of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports at the University of Copenhagen. Dragsted worked with researchers in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Iceland to examine blood and urine samples from 200 people over the age of 50. All of these have a high BMI and an increased risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Participants were divided into two groups. One is to serve meals according to Scandinavian dietary recommendations, and the other is a control group for habitual diets. After 6 months of monitoring, the results were clear. “The group who had been on the Scandinavian diet for 6 months had lower cholesterol levels, lower overall levels of both saturated and unsaturated fats in the blood, and less glucose regulation than the control group. Good and significantly healthier. The Nordic diet’s weight-stable group means that if you lose weight, you ask to eat more. Even if you don’t lose weight, you’re in good health. We’ve seen improvements, “explains Lars Ove Dragsted. Fat makes us healthy In addition to weight loss, researchers point to the unique composition of fat in the Nordic diet as a possible explanation for important health benefits. “Analysis of the participants’ blood revealed that those who most benefited from dietary changes had different fat-soluble substances than the controls. These were from Scandinavian dietary oils. A substance that appears to be related to unsaturated fatty acids, which shows that Scandinavian dietary fats probably play the most important role in the health effects seen here. Was unexpected, “says Lars Ove Dragsted. The fat in the Nordic diet comes from fish, flaxseed, sunflower and rapeseed (canola). Overall, these make up a very beneficial mixture for the body, but researchers have not yet explained exactly why these fats appear to lower both blood sugar and cholesterol levels. “We can only speculate why changes in fat composition bring great benefits to our health. However, the lack of highly processed foods and the low levels of saturated fat from animals is very important to us. It can be confirmed that it has a positive effect. Omega-3 and Omega-6 The composition of the Nordic diet high in unsaturated fats leads to the health gained from the Nordic diet even if the participants’ weight remains constant. It can be a significant part of the explanation of the impact of. ” Lars Ove Dragsted. Facts about Nordic nutritional recommendations Scandinavian nutrition recommendations were adopted by dietary experts in 2012 and will be updated this year. The diet is adapted to Scandinavian countries: Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Greenland, Faroe Islands, Iceland. Meals are locally produced and thereby based on sustainable ingredients. Recommended foods include vegetables such as pea, beans, cabbage, onions and root vegetables, as well as fruits such as apples, pears, plums and berries. We also recommend vegetable oils made from nuts, seeds, whole grains, fish and shellfish, rapeseed, sunflowers and flaxseed. Finally, low-fat dairy products are also recommended, with significantly less meat than the meat currently consumed. Diet has a positive effect on our health, especially contributing to important fatty acids, minerals, vitamins and plant materials that reduce the risk of blood clots, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Common cardiovascular disease. Weight loss related to the Scandinavian diet Researchers emphasize that weight loss, which is often due to Scandinavian dietary patterns, remains very important to the overall health benefits of the diet. “This study simply shows that this is not the case. that’s all Weight loss that leads to the benefits of this diet. The unique composition of fat also plays an important role, “says Lars Ove Dragsted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/03/220308102754.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos