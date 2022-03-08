Israel Detects First Polio Case Since 1989





March 8, 2022-Israel is the first Polio According to the case of a 4-year-old boy in Jerusalem since 1989 announcement From the Ministry of Health of the country. The child was not vaccinated against polio as part of the routine vaccination The ministry said that children would receive it in Israel. The cause of the disease in this case is a poliovirus variant that can cause the disease in unvaccinated people. “The most important way to prevent polio is to ensure that you follow regular vaccination protocols,” the ministry said. “People who have not yet completed routine immunization are urged to do so in a hurry.” A 4-year-old child is in a debilitated state paralysisMinistries staff Said Israel Hayom.. Neither the child nor his family had been vaccinated against polio, officials said, and the boy could be one of hundreds or thousands of children who may have been exposed to the mutant. Added that there is distortion Of polio. “People vaccinated against polio are protected,” officials said. “But this can be important for unvaccinated people and it is advisable to get vaccinated, mainly because it is a completely preventable disease.” The Jerusalem District Health Department will launch a contact tracing survey to provide specific guidance to those who are in close contact with their children. According to the ministry, more recommendations will be made based on the findings. “It should be noted that the virus was found in the sewage water Samples taken from the area occur occasionally, but so far there have been no clinical cases in similar past cases, “said the ministry. In 2013, traces of poliovirus were detected in sewers across Israel, but no diagnosis was made. To Times of Israel.. At that time, Israeli health officials began mass vaccination of children under the age of nine. First polio with the discovery of the latest cases vaccination Sharon Alroy Price, MD, Head of Public Health Services in Israel, said at a press conference on Monday that doses should be transferred up to 6 weeks of age and the second dose should be given at 12 weeks of age. .. To Jerusalem Post..

Polio is a highly contagious disease that spreads from person to person or through contaminated water.It attacks Nervous system It can cause paralysis. The disease usually affects children under the age of five and is eradicated in most countries. There is no cure, but vaccination can prevent it. The incident in Jerusalem Outbreak Report of the virus in Malawi in February, including a report of a paralyzed 3-year-old girl. This strain was associated with a strain in Pakistan, which is still endemic. It is still endemic in Afghanistan. Beginning March 21, a national vaccination campaign in Malawi will focus on approximately 3 million children under the age of five and receive four oral polio vaccines. “The resurgence of wild poliovirus in Malawi decades after its last detection has been a source of serious concern,” said Rudolf Schwenk, UNICEF Malawi’s representative. In the statement.. “Vaccination is the only way to protect Malawi children from this highly infectious and catastrophic disease,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/children/news/20220308/israel-detects-first-polio-case-since-1989 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos