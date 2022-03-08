Trodelvy prolongs PFS in metastatic breast cancer subsets, top-line data











Add topics to email alerts

Receive an email when a new article is posted Please enter your email address to receive emails when new articles are posted .. “data-action =” subscribe “> Subscribe

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Phase 3 trials of Sacituzumab gobitecan-hziy meet the primary endpoint of PFS in a subset of patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer, according to top-line data released by the drug manufacturer. rice field. Randomized multicenter TROPiCS-02 study evaluated sacituzumab govitecan-hziy (Trodelvy, Gilead)Physician chemotherapy selection among 543 patients who received antibody-drug conjugates, anti-endocrine therapy, CDK4 / 6 inhibitors and 2-4 lines of chemotherapy directed to Trop-2. According to a press release issued by Gilead, the first interim analysis of OS in the trial showed a trend of improvement, and patients will continue to be followed for this primary secondary endpoint. Other secondary endpoints include assessment of duration of response, clinical benefit rate, safety, tolerability, and quality of life. According to the press release, hormone receptor-positive and HER2-negative breast cancers account for about 70% of all breast cancer cases, and about 400,000 people are diagnosed each year worldwide. Hope S. Lugo “Patients with advanced breast cancer may eventually develop endocrine resistance and then resistance to a limited set of continuous chemotherapy options.” Want S. Rugo, MD, A professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco Cancer Center and head of breast oncology and clinical trial education said in a presentation. “These data show that Trodelvy has the potential to address the unmet needs of patients. [hormone receptor-positive]Severe pretreatment / HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. “ TROPiCS-02 aimed to reduce the risk of disease progression or death in this patient population by 30%. According to the press release, a statistically significant difference in median PFS of 0.9 months or more can be detected. According to the release, PFS results appeared to be consistent with the results of the Phase 1/2 IMMU-132-01 trial in a subset of patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer. “Trodelvy has shown consistent activity in this difficult-to-treat patient population.” Merdad Parsey, MD, PhD, Gilead Sciences Chief Medical Officer said in the release. “We are evaluating the data and will investigate potential routes with regulatory agencies to bring Trodelvy to this group of patients. Trodelvy patients benefit from a second line of metastatic triple negative. We are working to extend beyond the current indications for breast cancer and to expedite approval on the second line. Metastatic bladder cancer, We are conducting research across multiple tumor types and early treatments. “ Sacituzumab govite can-hziy also has a safety profile consistent with previous studies, and according to the release, no new safety signals emerged. Detailed results of TROPiCS-02 will be announced at a future medical conference.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/hematology-oncology/20220308/trodelvy-prolongs-pfs-in-metastatic-breast-cancer-subset-topline-data-show The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos