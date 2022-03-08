DOH Leon & Partners Recognize HIV / AIDS Awareness Day for Women and Girls





DOH Leon & Partners recognizes HIV / AIDS Awareness Day for women and girls across the country March 8, 2022 DOH LEON and Partners Recognize HIV / AIDS Awareness Day for Women and Girls Nationwide Tallahassee, Florida-To commemorate March 10, 2022 HIV / AIDS Awareness Day for Women and Girls Nationwide (NWGHAAD) highlights efforts being made to reduce HIV in women and girls in the United States while empowering women and girls, raising awareness, encouraging conversation, and showing support for people living with HIV. As an opportunity to do. Key Steps to Reducing HIV and AIDS

• Raise awareness about HIV / AIDS and related risks.

• Encourage individuals to be tested for HIV.

• Encourage people living with HIV / AIDS to begin treatment and care to maintain their health.

• Increase youth involvement.

• Reduce barriers to HIV testing, prevention and care by reducing the stigma of HIV / AIDS.

• Disseminate information about the health benefits of condoms, PrEP, and other risk mitigation measures. This week, the Florida Department of Health, a specialist in HIV / AIDS prevention and management programs in Leon County and a major healthcare and community partner, will support the following informative and exciting events: “Draw a picture with a purpose” _ Sponsored by Bond Community Health Center: A fun day for all participants, including paintings, barbecues, music and raffle prizes. It’s time to raise awareness and be stimulated. Key healthcare and community partners include Neighborhood Medical Center, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, Florida Healthy Start, Healthy Moms / Healthy Babies, Maternal & Perinatal Services, MAACA, Phi Center, BTAN Big Bend, and Wellcare. Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Hours: 10 am to 2 pm

Location: Bond Community Health Center: 1720 Gadsden Street, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Data source: https://www.womenshealth.gov/ And https://www.floridahealth.gov/ ### Created by: Pamela Saulsby | Public Information Officer

