Bird flu found in a poultry farm in Cecil County

The Maryland Department of Agriculture confirmed a case of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza at a Maryland poultry farm in Cecil County on Saturday.

A study by the MDA and the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Veterinary Services confirmed the diagnosis. This was a week after another positive result was found in the commercial herd of Delaware.

According to the MDA, Maryland and its federal and state partners have “expanded surveillance sampling and testing programs” to better protect the poultry industry on the Delmarva Peninsula.

To prevent the spread of the virus, depopulation of affected birds begins in Cecil County and nothing enters the supply chain from the facility. The farm is under strict quarantine and only authorized personnel can enter the premises.

“Avian influenza does not affect poultry and egg products that are healthy and safe to eat and handle,” said Joe Bartenfelder, Secretary of Agriculture, Maryland. “”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, no human avian influenza infections have been reported due to the proper handling of poultry meat or the consumption of properly cooked poultry or poultry products.

Bartenfelder emphasized that MDA, USDA, and other partner agencies are working hard to address and localize the situation, including isolation and testing of nearby herds.

In birds, HPAI is a highly contagious aerial respiratory virus via nasal and eye secretions, as well as manure. The virus can spread from flock to flock in a variety of ways, including wild birds, contact with infected poultry, equipment, caretaker clothing and shoes.

“This has sporadically appeared in bird populations around the world over the last few decades,” the MDA said in a statement with positive results. “Wild birds can carry the virus without getting sick, but domesticated birds can be very sick.”

For humans

According to the CDC, “Avian influenza virus usually does not infect humans, but it rarely infects humans. These viruses have been reported.. “

The first human infection in the United States was confirmed in 1959.

“The spread of the avian influenza virus from one sick person to another is very rarely reported, and when reported, it is limited, inefficient and unsustainable,” the CDC said of the disease. I mentioned in the overview.

From 1997 to the present, more than 880 people have been infected worldwide, with a case fatality rate of about 50%. This includes 20 cases and 7 deaths in Hong Kong between 1997 and 2003.

In 2011, one case of asymptomatic infection was reported in Vietnam, and in 2021, one case of asymptomatic infection was reported in the United Kingdom.

Since 2014, more than 60 people have been reported infected in China, and one case was reported in Laos in 2021.

The viral infection was reported in a small number of asymptomatic people in Russia in 2020.

According to the Pan American Health Organization, the main risk factors for humans are direct or indirect exposure to infected animals and the environment, and to surfaces contaminated with feces.

Biosecurity and outbreak

In the event of an outbreak, strict farm biosecurity measures mean that the general public is not allowed access to the farm and those who are granted access are monitored and recorded.

Severe efforts are made to clean and disinfect everything from footwear worn on-site and vehicles off-site to stop the spread of the virus.

In 2004, different strains of bird flu were discovered on two Delaware farms and one farm near Pocomoke City, Maryland. To control its outbreak, authorities imposed miles of quarantine zones around the affected farms, killing 205,000 chickens and composting them in the poultry house.

Detection of the HPAI H5 virus was reinitiated in December 2014, when the CDC discovered a positive case in mid-June 2015. Meanwhile, virus detections were reported in 21 states in the United States.

According to federal data, the estimated national economic loss from the outbreak totaled $ 1 billion.

This includes 15 states that originated in poultry or captive birds, and 6 states in which H5 was detected in wild birds alone.

In 2017, the Eastern Shore was hit by another HPAI horror in which 40,000 commercial birds were euthanized.

Commercial chicken growers and backyard herd owners can email outbreak questions to [email protected]