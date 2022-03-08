Prototypes of new dental tools can find acidic conditions that lead to tooth decay-ScienceDaily





You and your dentist have many tools and techniques to stop cavities, but it is much more difficult to detect certain chemical conditions that can lead to cavities and prevent them from starting. am. Now, in a new study, researchers at the University of Washington have shown that the dental tools they create can measure the acidity accumulated by bacteria in plaque that leads to tooth decay.

The O-pH system is a prototype optical device that emits LED light and measures the fluorescence that is the reaction of that light by applying an FDA-approved chemical dye to the teeth. O-pH then produces a numerical reading of the pH or acidity of the plaque covering those teeth. Knowing how acidic plaque is can tell your dentist or patient which parts of your teeth are at greatest risk of developing tooth decay. “There are many bacteria in plaque that produce acids when they interact with sugar in food,” said Manuja Sharma, lead author and doctoral student in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Washington. increase. “This acid is responsible for the corrosion of the tooth surface and ultimately the caries. Therefore, if information on acid activity is available, how bacteria grow on tooth biofilms or plaque. You can know. “ Sharma tells the dentist what to know about the threat that causes the problem by measuring the acidity of the environment, as not all bacteria in the biofilm are bad and do not lead to tooth decay. I explained that you can. This may limit the need to test for certain harmful bacteria. To test their device, researchers recruited 30 patients aged 10 to 18 at the UW School of Dentistry’s Pediatric Dentistry Center. The median age is 15 years. Researchers chose children primarily for research because the enamel of children’s teeth is much thinner than that of adults. Therefore, it is even more important to get an early warning of acid erosion. To make measurements with an O-pH appliance, researchers also recruited sophomores and third-year students at a dental college under the supervision of a faculty member. The test is non-invasive. At the end of a cord of a certain length, while the dye is applied to the tooth, there is a probe that transmits and collects light while hovering over the surface of the tooth (see photo). The collected light returns to the central box that provides the pH readings. The patient’s tooth condition was read several times before and after other condition changes, such as sugar rinsing and before and after professional tooth cleaning. Eric Sabel, senior author and research professor of mechanical engineering at the Washington College of Engineering, said the idea of ​​adding an acidity test as a new clinical procedure was before the teeth were cleaned when the patient first sat in the dental office. “The dentist rinsed them with a tasteless fluorescent dye solution and then optically scanned the teeth to look for areas of high acid formation where the enamel was decalcified.” increase.” The study was published in February IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Engineering.. The research team reported that one limitation of their study was the inability to consistently measure the same location on each tooth at each stage of the test. In particular, to address this limitation, researchers are evolving the device to a version that produces images for dentists that instantly show the exact location of high acidity where the next caries may occur: .. “We need more results to show how effective the diagnosis is, but it definitely helps us to quantitatively understand some of your oral health,” Sharma said. “It also helps educate patients about the effects of sugar on the chemistry of plaque. We can show them alive and what happens. Sugar!” Co-authors include Lauren Lee of the Faculty of Microbiology, University of Washington. Matthew Carson, UW Human Photonics Institute; David Park, Se An, Micah Bovenkamp, ​​Jess Cayetano, Ian Berude, Zheng Xu, Alireza Sadr, UW School of Dentistry; and Shwetak Patel, UW Electrical and Computer Engineering, Paul. G. Allen Computer Science School. This study was funded by the National Science Foundation, Oral Hygiene Monitor, and Institute of Translation Health Sciences. National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, National Institute of Health.

Story source: material Provided by University of Washington.. Original written by Jay Querison. Note: Content can be edited in style and length.

