Health
I am at home with COVID. When do I need to see a doctor? And what treatments are available?
I’m sorry that the test was positive.
Fortunately, for most people, especially those who are vaccinated, COVID does not lead to serious illness.Around it 30% of people COVID has no symptoms.
People with mild to moderate COVID may be managed at home rather than going to the hospital.
Last month, new drug treatments became available for people with mild COVID who are at risk of more serious illness.
Expected symptoms
Common symptoms include sore throat, cough, headache, and malaise.
Some people may also experience muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste and smell.
With paracetamol or ibuprofen, plenty of water, rest and patience, you can treat these as usual.
read more:
Are you at home with COVID?5 simple tips to help you breathe more easily
Some people are at high risk of serious illness
Most people with COVID have only mild symptoms and recover in a week or two without the need for treatment.
Some people are at increased risk of developing a serious illness from COVID for the following reasons:
- 65 years or more, or 50 years or more for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders
- Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated
- During pregnancy.
And / or because there is one or more of the following underlying conditions:
- Pulmonary diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma or bronchiectasis
- Heart disease
- Obesity (body mass index exceeds 30 kg / m2)
- Diabetes mellitus
- kidney failure
- A condition that reduces immunity (immunity weakness).
Talk to your doctor if you have one or more of these risk factors, especially if you don’t have the latest information on COVID vaccines.
Your GP may suggest using a pulse oximeter to track oxygen levels in your blood.
Decreased oxygen levels (less than 92%) may indicate that you have a more serious illness and may require you to go to the hospital for further treatment.
If you have severe dyspnea or chest pain, call 000 and call an ambulance to take you to the hospital.
What are the treatments for mild COVID?
If you are in a higher risk group, your GP will also assess if you may now benefit from one of the new medicines Can be used to treat COVID:
Oral antiviral tablets Nilmatrelvir and ritonavir (Paxlovid) or Molnupiravir (Lagebrio)
The monoclonal antibody sotrovimab (Xevudy) is given as a single injection at the hospital’s infusion center.
These medicines can reduce the risk of serious illness in people who are not vaccinated and have risk factors for serious illness.
Ritonavir and molnupiravir affect the way the virus replicates, and sotrovimab enhances the body’s immune response.
It can also benefit people who have been vaccinated but are likely to fail vaccination due to the weakness of their immune system. This includes people who have had an organ transplant or who are in need of immunosuppressive treatment such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or cancer for those receiving chemotherapy. ..
read more:
Taking COVID pills at home is great. But you need to use them wisely. Otherwise, there is a risk of drug resistance and new variants.
It is important to consult your doctor as soon as possible, as these medications should be given within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.
Your GP will carefully consider the benefits of these medicines for you, taking into account your health, other factors, and risks.each These medicines there is a possibility Side effects..
Who shouldn’t have them?
These medicines are not suitable for everyone.
Paxlovid (Nirmatrelvir / ritonavir) has potentially serious interactions with some common medications such as hypertension, epilepsy and depression.
None of the oral antivirals during pregnancy are recommended.
read more:
What is sotrovimab, a COVID drug purchased by the government before it was approved for use in Australia?
What else can the GP prescribe?
If you have mild or moderate COVID at home and are at risk of developing a serious illness, your GP may recommend inhaling steroids.
Budesonide and ciclesonide are steroids that are also used in asthma.
research It reduces the risk of exacerbations from COVID and suggests that starting within 14 days of the first sign may accelerate recovery.
What happens if it gets worse?
Most people with mild COVID recover without treatment, but if symptoms begin to worsen or blood oxygen levels begin to decline, it is best to go to a hospital where other treatment options are available. Your doctor may decide.
The following medications may be given at the hospital:
Remdesivir (intravenous antiviral drug) that affects the way the virus replicates
Dexamethasone, baricitinib or tocilizumab. These powerful anti-inflammatory drugs reduce the harmful effects of the body’s inflammatory response on the lungs.
You may also need breathing support.
Can I take regular medicines?
In most cases, existing medications can be taken and should be continued for symptoms such as asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure.
Talk to your doctor if you are taking oral menopausal hormone therapy (also known as MHT, hormone replacement therapy or HRT). Your doctor may suggest that you stop these until you recover. Both severe COVID and certain menopausal hormone therapies can increase the risk of developing blood clots.
New treatments do not replace vaccination
The new treatment for COVID is a welcome addition, especially for those who are not vaccinated or who are unlikely to be effective.
The COVID research pipeline Expected to be delivered With more new treatments for COVID in 2022 NationalCOVID-19 Clinical Evidence Task Force We will review this new study and update the guidance as evidence becomes apparent.
However, vaccination continues to be the best defense against serious illness and death of COVID.
Sources
2/ https://theconversation.com/im-at-home-with-covid-when-do-i-need-to-see-a-doctor-and-what-treatments-are-available-176884
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022