The health benefits of a Scandinavian diet go beyond weight loss

article This article can be freely shared under the Attribution 4.0 International license. New studies show that Scandinavian diets have health benefits, whether you lose weight or not. Berry, vegetables, fish, whole grains and canola oil are key ingredients in the Nordic dietary concept, which has been recognized as very healthy, delicious and sustainable for the past decade. Diet can prevent obesity and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. So far, research on the Nordic diet has been primarily associated with positive health effects after weight loss. New analysis shows that the benefits outweigh the weights. “Most people have blood sugar levels cholesterol It’s just due to weight loss. It turns out that this is not the case here. Other mechanisms are also working, “said Lars Ove Dragsted, a researcher and chief of nutrition, exercise, and sports at the University of Copenhagen. Dragsted et al. Examined blood and urine samples from 200 people over the age of 50. All of these have an increased BMI and are at higher risk. Diabetes mellitus When Cardiovascular disease.. Participants were divided into two groups. One is to serve meals according to Scandinavian dietary recommendations, and the other is a control group for habitual diets. After 6 months of monitoring, the results were clear. “The group who had been on a Scandinavian diet for 6 months had lower cholesterol levels, lower overall levels of both saturated and unsaturated fats in the blood, and less glucose regulation than the control group. It’s been good and significantly healthier, “says Dragsted. .. “We have stabilized the weight of the Scandinavian diet, which means that if we lose weight, we ask for more. We have found that even if we do not lose weight, our health improves.” In addition to weight loss, researchers point to the unique composition of fat in the Nordic diet as a possible explanation for important health benefits. “By analyzing the participants’ blood, we found that those who benefited most from the dietary changes had different fat-soluble substances than the controls,” says Dragsted. “These are substances that appear to be related to Unsaturated fatty acids From Scandinavian dietary oil. This indicates that Scandinavian dietary fats probably play the most important role in health. The fats in the Nordic diet come from fish, flaxseed, sunflower and rapeseed, among others. Overall, they make up a mixture that is beneficial to the body, but researchers have not yet explained exactly why these fats appear to lower both blood sugar and cholesterol levels. “We can only speculate why changes in fat composition bring great benefits to our health. However, the lack of highly processed foods and the low levels of saturated fat from animals is very important to us. You can see that it has a positive impact, “says Dragsted. “So, the fat composition of the Nordic diet is Omega 3 Omega-6 unsaturated fats can be a significant part of the explanation for the health effects of a Scandinavian diet, even if a participant’s weight remains constant. “ Studies will be displayed in the journal Clinical nutrition.. sauce: University of Copenhagen

