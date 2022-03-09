Conversation: Covid-19 Omicron Outbreak-When Should I See a Doctor?

Common symptoms include sore throat, cough, headache, and malaise. Photo / 123RF

I’m sorry that the test was positive.

Fortunately, for most people, especially those who are vaccinated, Covid does not lead to serious illness. About 30% of people with Covid have no symptoms.

People with mild to moderate Covid may be managed at home rather than going to the hospital.

Last month, new drug treatments became available for people with mild covids who are at risk of more serious illness.

Expected symptoms

Common symptoms include sore throat, cough, headache, and malaise.

Some people may also experience muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste and smell.

With paracetamol or ibuprofen, plenty of water, rest and patience, you can treat these as usual.

Some people are at high risk of serious illness

Most people with Covid have only mild symptoms and recover in a week or two without the need for treatment.

Some people are at increased risk of developing a serious illness from Covid for the following reasons:

-Over 65 years

-Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated

–During pregnancy

-And / or because there is one or more of the following underlying conditions:

-Pulmonary diseases including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma or bronchiectasis

– Heart disease

-Obesity (body mass index exceeds 30 kg / m2)

– Diabetes mellitus

– kidney failure

-A condition that reduces immunity (immunity weakness).

Talk to your doctor if you have one or more of these risk factors, especially if you don’t have the latest information on the Covid vaccine.

Your GP may suggest using a pulse oximeter to track oxygen levels in your blood.

Decreased oxygen levels (less than 92%) may indicate that you have a more serious illness and may require you to go to the hospital for further treatment.

If you have severe dyspnea or chest pain, call an ambulance at number 111 and take you to the hospital.

What are the treatments for mild Covid?

If you are in a higher risk group, your GP will also assess if you may benefit from one of the new medicines currently available to treat Covid:

-Oral antiviral tablets Nilmatrelvir and ritonavir (Paxlovid) or Molnupiravir (Lagebrio)

-Monoclonal antibody sotrovimab (Xevudy). It is given as a single injection at the hospital’s infusion center.

These medicines can reduce the risk of serious illness in people who are not vaccinated and have risk factors for serious illness.

Ritonavir and molnupiravir affect the way the virus replicates, and sotrovimab enhances the body’s immune response.

It can also benefit people who have been vaccinated but are likely to fail vaccination due to the weakness of their immune system. This includes people who have had an organ transplant or who are in need of immunosuppressive treatment such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or cancer for those receiving chemotherapy. ..

It is important to consult your doctor as soon as possible, as these medications should be given within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.

Your GP will carefully consider the benefits of these medicines for you, taking into account your health, other factors, and risks. Each of these medicines has potential side effects.

Who shouldn’t have them?

These medicines are not suitable for everyone.

For example, Paxrovid (ritonavir) can have serious interactions with some common medications such as high blood pressure, epilepsy, and depression.

None of the oral antivirals during pregnancy are recommended.

What else can the GP prescribe?

If you have mild or moderate Covid at home and are at risk of developing a serious illness, your doctor may recommend inhaling steroids.

Budesonide and ciclesonide are steroids that are also used in asthma.

Studies show that starting within 14 days of the first symptoms may reduce the risk of Covid’s exacerbations and accelerate recovery.

What happens if it gets worse?

Most people with mild Covid recover without treatment, but if symptoms begin to worsen or blood oxygen levels begin to drop, family doctors should go to a hospital where other treatment options are available. You may decide that it is the best.

The following medications may be given at the hospital:

-Remdesivir (intravenous antiviral drug) that affects the way the virus replicates

-Dexamethasone, baricitinib or tocilizumab. These powerful anti-inflammatory drugs reduce the harmful effects of the body’s inflammatory response on the lungs.

You may also need breathing support.

Can I take regular medicines?

In most cases, existing medications can be taken and should be continued for symptoms such as asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Talk to your doctor if you are taking oral menopausal hormone therapy (also known as MHT, hormone replacement therapy or HRT). Your doctor may suggest that you stop these until you recover. Severe Covid and certain menopausal hormone therapies may increase the risk of developing blood clots.

New treatments do not replace vaccination

Covid’s new treatment is a welcome addition, especially for those who are not vaccinated or who are unlikely to be effective.

The Covid research pipeline is expected to offer more new therapies to Covid in 2022, when the National Covid-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce reviews this new study and evidence becomes clear. Update the guidance.

However, vaccination continues to be Covid’s best defense against serious illness and death.

Tari TurnerDirector, Evidence and Methods, National Covid-19 Clinical Evidence Task Force; Associate Professor, Cochrane Australia, School of Artificial Health and Prevention, Monash University (Research) Monash University

Bridget BarberAssociate Professor, Infectious Diseases, QIMR Berghofer Institute of Medicine

Josh DavisProfessor-Faculty of Medicine and Public Health, Newcastle University

Stephen McGrawlinIntensive Care Medicine Director Alfred Health and Assistant Professor Epidemiology and Preventive Medicine Monash UniversityNational Institute of Trauma

This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license. Please read the original article.