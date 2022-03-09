Women living with HIV are hidden behind the scenes

Twenty-eight years ago, I had a life-changing diagnosis. HIV. As a married heterosexual monogamous woman, I couldn’t think of getting HIV! What followed was a decade of questioning and sadness, under the burden of an intolerable secret. It was also a time to discover what was important to me and myself.

As today’s CEO Positive Life NSWAs an institution representing all people living and infected with HIV throughout New South Wales, I joined about 3,300 women living with HIV throughout Australia on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Congratulate our lives on the 7th National Day of Women Living with HIV. ..

Unfortunately, many people in the general public and some healthcare providers still believe that HIV is not a problem for heterosexuals, especially women. When I asked my doctor for HIV testing, I know that there are several heterosexual women who are told, “Oh, I don’t need it,” or “Why do you want it?” Sadly, some of these women were subsequently diagnosed with HIV.

The culture of HIV testing is relatively well established in the men who have sex with men (MSM) community, but not in the heterosexual community. Resistance to testing appears to be supported by case data showing that heterosexuals are not perceived to be in the “endangered” group. HIV is still commonly considered a “gay male illness,” but sexually active heterosexual men and women do not consider themselves at risk for HIV.

Globally, women make up 53% of all people living with HIV. Australia has been a world leader in maintaining a successful HIV response to our priority population. Men who have sex with men, sex workers, and people who inject drugs. Historically in Australia, women have represented a small number of new HIV notifications, but this has not diminished over time as in the case of MSM.

There are also gender differences in HIV in Australia. By 2020, nearly half (48%) of all women diagnosed with HIV were classified for late-stage HIV diagnosis (CD4 + cell count <350 cells / μL, at least 4 years before diagnosis. May be infected with HIV). In the five years from 2013 to 2017, nearly 70% of women who were delayed in being diagnosed with HIV were over 50 years old.

When a woman is diagnosed with HIV, she tends to know that she has lived with HIV for many years. By that time, her immune system has been severely damaged. She was probably admitted to the hospital as a “slow presenter” with a serious, often life-threatening, advanced HIV illness defined as an AIDS-defining illness. In this state of health, she misses the benefits of her early diagnosis and the immediate benefits that HIV antiretroviral drugs may have with her long-term health consequences.

Approximately 10% of people living with HIV in Australia are women, but the living experience of women with HIV today still suffers from ignorance and invisibility and remains invisible in the HIV prevention message. If we are serious about eradicating HIV infection, we need to discuss the different ways in which HIV affects and affects the lives of all women.

Public health campaigns aimed at educating the community about HIV lack the image of women. There is a significant shortage of images containing young women, transgender women, and even heterosexual couples. We all need to start a conversation about HIV to reduce the silence and secrets around women living with HIV.

Compared to MSM, women are less likely to be tested for HIV. Women benefit only from treatment advances while we continue to present with delayed and advanced HIV disease. When a well-meaning clinician actively challenges women seeking HIV testing and tells them that they do not need testing, they and the wider community make the false assumption that women are not at risk of becoming infected with HIV. I will keep it permanent.

Most sexually transmitted diseases (STIs) can be managed with curable (such as gonorrhea or chlamydia) or medication (such as HIV), but if left undiagnosed or treated, they are significant to ourselves and our sexual partners. It can pose a health risk. Untreated sexually transmitted infections can affect fertility and cause other long-term health complications that are difficult to treat. Many women are unaware that STI screening does not include HIV testing unless you specifically request it. I recommend that all sexually active adults make STI and HIV testing a regular part of their sexual health check in order to take care of your own health and the health of your partner. increase. HIV does not discriminate, but people do.

Finally, there are gaps in research on women and HIV, and there are gender differences specific to the female body. The lack of this information leads to misunderstandings about the efficacy of HIV antiretroviral drugs associated with women, hormonal differences, and the impact of these differences on women’s HIV treatment. HIV also affects women’s common experience through poverty and low incomes, rural and rural women, barriers to access to treatment and health care, and mental health issues. All aspects that are unrecognized, ignored, or overlooked.

Wednesday, March 9th, Women’s Day to Live with HIV, highlights the need to raise awareness of women’s risk of HIV and the need for women to test for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. We normalize HIV when we remove barriers to HIV testing, prevention, or treatment. HIV is still a blood-borne virus of sexually transmitted diseases, affecting women across Australia today. Eradication of HIV in Australia is a challenge for all of us. Both men and women.

Call Positive Life NSW (02) 9206 2177, 1800 245 677 or email us for assistance in getting HIV or living with HIV in New South Wales. [email protected]