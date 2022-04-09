Colorado Health Department Stops COVID Vaccine from Centennial Clinic | Health





The Centennial Primary Care Clinic has been suspended from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and 68 people will need to be re-vaccinated after a state investigation determines that the clinic violates some federal standards. .. The Department of State’s Department of Public Health and Environment announced an immediate suspension of Health Now Family Practice late Friday afternoon. A clinic run by Health Now Medical allegedly found a discrepancy in the inventory of COVID-19. Improperly stored and processed vaccine doses; incomplete documentation of both vaccination and temperature storage. It is also alleged to have vaccinated people “outside the manufacturer’s recommendations” and violated the claim requirements. Vaccines are provided free of charge to all people in the United States, regardless of insurance status or solvency. A spokesman for the State Health Department said in an email that the clinic is charging some patients for administrative fees. The clinic also administered the dose more than 12 hours after the vial was punctured, or after the dose expired. A spokeswoman said the claim breach was reported to the Homeland Security Inspector General and the clinic could face further disciplinary action. The State Department of Health said it is working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine “specific storage and handling incidents” and “accurate re-vaccination guidance.” “Because of multiple storage and handling issues, 68 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine given in Health Now Family Practice may be considered ineffective,” the agency said. .. “ The message left in the administration of Health Now Family Practice was not returned immediately on Friday afternoon. Anyone vaccinated at the clinic can ask the State Health Department at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). Health Now Family Practice is not the first provider to be shut down in Colorado. Last year, the Colorado Springs clinic was suspended and patients were re-vaccinated after authorities discovered storage and handling issues there.

