Health
Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about vaccine efficacy and second boosterExBulletin
Alisa Chan, Host:
Hundreds of people die daily from COVID-19 throughout the United States due to the establishment of the highly contagious variant BA.2. However, there are new studies showing that the US vaccination campaign has saved the lives of more than 2 million Americans. It also prevented 17 million hospitalizations and saved billions of dollars in medical expenses. To talk about all of this, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President’s Chief Medical Adviser, joined us. Welcome to All Things Consid.
ANTHONY FAUCI: Thank you-I’m glad we were together.
Chan: I’m glad to meet you. So what do you think the country is doing next month with regard to BA.2.
Fauci: Well, I think there are more and more cases already seen in certain states. As you know, everything from cases to hospitalization to death has decreased very rapidly and steadily. And, in general, nationally, we are still looking at it. However, there are several regions, counties, and regions, especially in the northeast and here in Washington, DC, with some ups and downs.
If our pattern follows the British pattern, it’s what we usually do, usually about 3-4 weeks late-they have significantly increased the number of cases. If that happens, the degree of background immunity we have in the country, with a combination of people infected and probably vaccinated after infection, and people vaccinated and hopefully boosted, is ours. There is no increase in severity in the general sense of a significant increase in hospitalizations. But I think …
Chan: I see.
Fauci: … that will be very important-there is no doubt that we will turn around as people go out more into the venue without masks.
Chan: Yeah. good…
Fauci: It will certainly cause infections …
Chan: I see.
Fauci: … even those who are vaccinated.
Chan: Well, in that case, let’s look at the boosters. This is the idea for this second booster. How likely is it that the average person will need a second booster by this fall?
Fauci: I think so. Again, it’s hard to predict. However, given the fact that immunity weakens over a period of time, I think the FDA now feels this way, but it’s ready and testing to explore different combinations. The most appropriate boosts are: Given the weakened immunity we’ve seen, I think it’s very likely that the population will grow in the fall and cold seasons …
Chan: Yeah.
Fauci: … very consistently-you’ll need a boost by the time you reach autumn.
Chan: But FDA’s colleague, FDA’s Peter Markes-he said the country can’t keep pushing people every four months. That’s what you foresee-we’ll have to keep pushing …
Fauci: No.
Chan: … every few months? No, I understand.
Fauci: I don’t think it needs to be boosted every four months. What I see is that the population needs to be vaccinated and boosted. Remember; in fact, only 50% of people vaccinated in their major series are boosted. You need to take the third dose first and then move on to the fourth dose. But what I can imagine may happen-as all of this improves, we always have respiratory illnesses, so what might be a seasonal type of approach each year. Will enter.
Chan: Like the flu.
Fauci: Yeah. Perhaps there is something similar to the flu. And I’m calling this just extrapolation. No one knows what you will need. Just look at the data and make a decision.
Chan: That’s right.
Fauci: But when I ask my predictions, by the fall, everyone needs to be boosted with a fourth dose, which may be seen to maintain durability of annual protection. ..
Chan: I see. By the way, in that case, you said that participation in indoor events is still increasing, so I would like to talk about indoor events. As you know, people who attended the annual Glidylon Dinner in Washington, DC had many infectious diseases. I know you were there. Have you reconsidered your response to future indoor events?
FAUCI: That’s right. That’s why the CDC was so clear when it changed its metrics to make recommendations for indoor masking, saying that the level of infection in the community was low enough to enter the so-called green zone. Yeah, you can do it indoors. But as that changes and more cases, I know, for example, many of my colleagues do the same, but if the number of cases is large, I go back to masking indoors.
Chan: It’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, President’s Chief Medical Advisor. Thank you for joining us again.
Fauci: My joy.
Copyright © 2022 NPR. all rights reserved.Visit our website Terms of service When authority page of www.npr.org For more information.
NPR transcripts are created by NPR contractors in a hurry to the deadline. This text may not be in final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR programming is audio recording.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/transcripts/1091769470
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Exclusive video shows former ‘Empire’ actor’s first moments in Cook County Jail April 6, 2022
- Jack Hurley named to 2022 Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list April 6, 2022
- Close friend of Imran Khan’s wife flees to Dubai for fear of arrest: report April 6, 2022
- Musical form heard in some Bollywood movies – Crossword Clue April 6, 2022
- Celebrate in style and comfort with Irish linen and silk dresses April 6, 2022