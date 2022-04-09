A new deadly bird flu has infected wild birds and may not go awayExBulletin

Health
A Newly arrived bird flu Is clearing out populations of wild birds in the United States, which may pose a problem for poultry farmers who are doing their best to control the outbreak of this flu in their herds.
About 24 million poultry, such as chickens and turkeys, have already been lost because they died from the virus or were killed to prevent the spread of the virus. However, unlike a similar outbreak of bird flu seven years ago, this is unlikely to simply burn out.
This is because this particular influenza virus can hang in a population of wild birds and infect poultry farms. Virus-infected chickens and turkeys quickly become ill and die, but some waterfowl remain healthy and can carry long distances when infected with the virus.
Scientists believe that wild migratory birds brought the virus to North America a few months ago.Since then, over 40 Wild birds Species in more than 30 states tested positive. This avian influenza virus strain infects everything from crows to pelicans to bald eagles.
“It’s kind of amazing how popular it is already in North America,” he says. Jonathan Randstadler, Tufts University Influenza Researcher. “It can clearly be sustained and communicated each year in Asia, Europe, parts of Africa, and if that is the case, we wouldn’t be surprised.”
New animal species can be transmitted as the virus travels throughout the country and can settle over a long period of time.It may give this new pathogen the opportunity to genetically mix with the influenza virus that is already prevalent in the United States.
“We really don’t know what it means to a virus in terms of how it evolves and changes,” he says. Richard WebbySt. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Influenza Researcher.
Only one known human case
So far, the risk to humans seems low.
However, as the related bird flu virus has repeatedly invaded people, public health experts are monitoring signs of genetic alterations that the virus can infect humans.
“We are concerned about the avian influenza virus that is prevalent in poultry and wild birds,” he said. Todd Davis, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Animal-to-Human Disease Expert. “Usually, humans do not have prior immunity to these viruses, so if the virus infects and spreads to other humans, another pandemic virus may be available.”
The virus has no genetic characteristics associated with the associated avian influenza that previously infected humans.And the only person Known The person infected with this particular bird flu virus was an elderly person in the United Kingdom who lived in a densely populated area with ducks. Some ducks died of illness, but their owners had no symptoms.
Davis says the CDC monitors the health of more than 500 people in 25 states exposed to infected birds. Dozens of people developed flu-like symptoms, but all were tested and no one was positive for the virus.
The Raptors can be particularly hard hit
Wildlife experts have long known that such highly pathogenic avian influenza is endemic in Europe and Asia.And they are worried Possible threats These viruses can affect American birds.
Then, in December 2021, chickens and other poultry became ill and began to die on a farm on Newfoundland, Canada.test Indicated This deadly avian influenza virus made it across the Atlantic.
“The first moment it arrived in North America, it was the brain to us,” he says. Brian RichardsCoordinator of Emerging Infectious Diseases, National Wildlife Health Center, US Geological Survey.
In January, government officials announced their arrival in the United States after the South Carolina Wigeons Duck tested positive. When the dangerous bird flu last invaded the country, Richards says, “the number of cases of wild birds picking up that particular virus was very limited.”
In contrast, this latest avian influenza virus has been detected in sick and dying birds around the world.
“This outbreak in wild bird populations is much more widespread than was seen in 2014 and 2015,” he said. David Stall Knecht, University of Georgia Bird Influenza Researcher. “More birds seem to be affected.”
Waterfowl, and raptors that eat corpses, bear the brunt.
In Florida, for example, more than 1,000 lesser scaups are infected with the virus. In New Hampshire, about 50 Canadian geese died in a single event. In the Great Plains province, wildlife experts are witnessing the mass death of snow geese.
“In addition, there are many other species, such as black vultures and bald eagles, which can be infected by consuming the carcasses of those waterfowl,” says Richards.
It is not yet known how much the virus will cost American birds.
In Israel, when the virus struck an area of about 40,000 common cranes in the winter, “we lost the reported 8,000 of these birds in two weeks,” says Richards. “So when you start thinking about losing 20% of a particular population of wild birds, that’s a pretty big deal.”
Poultry farmers culling their flock
Chickens and turkeys raised by the poultry industry are the deadliest, and farmers boast even more.
Bird flu in 2014 and 2015 killed more than 50 million birds and cost the industry billions of dollars. At that time, the highest number of cases occurred in April.
“So I think I’m holding my breath this month,” he says. Dennis HeredDirector of the Research Program of the American Poultry and Egg Association.
The virus has several ways to invade poultry from wild birds, says Heard. Since its last outbreak, the industry has been working to educate farmers on how to protect herds.
“Wild migratory birds are always flying over, and when you poop, the poop will land on the ground,” she said, with the virus being tracked in boot hives or accidentally driving from farm to farm. Explain that there is a possibility.
From what I’ve heard, the spread of the virus from farm to farm now seems to be less than was seen during the last outbreak. Instead, more isolated cases are emerging, probably because wild birds have brought the virus to farms and backyard herds.
If the virus remains in a wild bird population (some scientists think so), poultry farmers may need to learn to live with this problem.
“I hope this is not the case. In the United States, I hope the infection will soon disappear and the virus will disappear again, as in 2014,” he said. Ron Foucher, A virologist at the Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands. “But as we’ve seen in Europe that the virus has been around for years in a row, there’s no guarantee.”
Since December, European farmers 17 million bird. “It’s very similar to the situation in the United States,” says Fouchier. “And we see a large-scale death of wild birds.”
