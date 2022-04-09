Dr. Anthony Fauci talks about vaccine efficacy and second boosterExBulletin

Alisa Chan, Host:

Hundreds of people die daily from COVID-19 throughout the United States due to the establishment of the highly contagious variant BA.2. However, there are new studies showing that the US vaccination campaign has saved the lives of more than 2 million Americans. It also prevented 17 million hospitalizations and saved billions of dollars in medical expenses. To talk about all of this, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President’s Chief Medical Adviser, joined us. Welcome to All Things Consid.

ANTHONY FAUCI: Thank you-I’m glad we were together.

Chan: I’m glad to meet you. So what do you think the country is doing next month with regard to BA.2.

Fauci: Well, I think there are more and more cases already seen in certain states. As you know, everything from cases to hospitalization to death has decreased very rapidly and steadily. And, in general, nationally, we are still looking at it. However, there are several regions, counties, and regions, especially in the northeast and here in Washington, DC, with some ups and downs.

If our pattern follows the British pattern, it’s what we usually do, usually about 3-4 weeks late-they have significantly increased the number of cases. If that happens, the degree of background immunity we have in the country, with a combination of people infected and probably vaccinated after infection, and people vaccinated and hopefully boosted, is ours. There is no increase in severity in the general sense of a significant increase in hospitalizations. But I think …

Chan: I see.

Fauci: … that will be very important-there is no doubt that we will turn around as people go out more into the venue without masks.

Chan: Yeah. good…

Fauci: It will certainly cause infections …

Chan: I see.

Fauci: … even those who are vaccinated.

Chan: Well, in that case, let’s look at the boosters. This is the idea for this second booster. How likely is it that the average person will need a second booster by this fall?

Fauci: I think so. Again, it’s hard to predict. However, given the fact that immunity weakens over a period of time, I think the FDA now feels this way, but it’s ready and testing to explore different combinations. The most appropriate boosts are: Given the weakened immunity we’ve seen, I think it’s very likely that the population will grow in the fall and cold seasons …

Chan: Yeah.

Fauci: … very consistently-you’ll need a boost by the time you reach autumn.

Chan: But FDA’s colleague, FDA’s Peter Markes-he said the country can’t keep pushing people every four months. That’s what you foresee-we’ll have to keep pushing …

Fauci: No.

Chan: … every few months? No, I understand.

Fauci: I don’t think it needs to be boosted every four months. What I see is that the population needs to be vaccinated and boosted. Remember; in fact, only 50% of people vaccinated in their major series are boosted. You need to take the third dose first and then move on to the fourth dose. But what I can imagine may happen-as all of this improves, we always have respiratory illnesses, so what might be a seasonal type of approach each year. Will enter.

Chan: Like the flu.

Fauci: Yeah. Perhaps there is something similar to the flu. And I’m calling this just extrapolation. No one knows what you will need. Just look at the data and make a decision.

Chan: That’s right.

Fauci: But when I ask my predictions, by the fall, everyone needs to be boosted with a fourth dose, which may be seen to maintain durability of annual protection. ..

Chan: I see. By the way, in that case, you said that participation in indoor events is still increasing, so I would like to talk about indoor events. As you know, people who attended the annual Glidylon Dinner in Washington, DC had many infectious diseases. I know you were there. Have you reconsidered your response to future indoor events?

FAUCI: That’s right. That’s why the CDC was so clear when it changed its metrics to make recommendations for indoor masking, saying that the level of infection in the community was low enough to enter the so-called green zone. Yeah, you can do it indoors. But as that changes and more cases, I know, for example, many of my colleagues do the same, but if the number of cases is large, I go back to masking indoors.

Chan: It’s Dr. Anthony Fauci, President’s Chief Medical Advisor. Thank you for joining us again.

Fauci: My joy.

