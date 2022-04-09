Next week you can see the masking changes

















The following message was sent to the Drexel community regarding the possibility of changing indoor masking requirements.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to come to our area like waves that can occasionally affect our daily lives.

The City of Philadelphia is considering whether current case data support the transition to Response Level 2 by implementing indoor masking requirements. The city can make a decision as early as Monday, April 11.

Drexel has not experienced a significant increase in cases of COVID-19 so far after spring break.

When the city returns to indoor masking, Drexel must do the same and wear masks in all shared indoor spaces.

Dear Drexel students and colleagues,

Although not yet modified, Drexel is looking at the latest COVID-19 case data from the Philadelphia region, driven by the Omicron subvariety BA.2.Philadelphia Health Department COVID response levels and behaviors According to the data, the city may soon move to Level 2, which includes mask precautions. Depending on the city’s guidance early next week, we may need to change the guidelines related to indoor masking.In the meantime, please continue to follow Existing guidelines Please note the further contact from the university. See below for more information.

Regional increase in cases of COVID-19

With the increasing prevalence of BA.2 Omicron subvarieties, the number of COVID cases in Philadelphia has increased over the last 10 days. Based on this week’s data, the city may decide early next week whether it will need indoor masking again in public places or businesses. If the city decides to do so, Drexel will follow suit, and for the time being, masks will be required in most indoor campus areas.If Philadelphia determines that the current case level or hospitalization does not justify the obligation to use an indoor mask, Drexel will maintain its current state. 2-layer mask wearing system (Masks must be worn in classes, medical facilities, and shuttles).

The full effects of Omicron BA.2 have not yet been determined, but in most cases they are mild and are expected to have a lower rate of serious illness and hospitalization than in the early stages of the pandemic.However, increased infectivity means that this subvariant will spread more easily, and the Philadelphia Public Health Service has already Recommended People are “strongly thinking” about wearing masks in indoor public spaces.

Drexel remains low risk, but be careful

Drexel is cautious, but optimistic about future changes. We are a highly vaccinated and responsible community with good testing and contact tracing protocols and have come so far in the last two years. We pay close attention to ventilation that meets or exceeds ASHRE standards in our space and enhances air exchange as needed. Face masks have been shown to significantly reduce the risk of transmission to the wearer and those around him.Risk assessment is increasingly left to the individual, but we make decisions based on ourselves When others. At this time, additional requirements will be set according to city directives. Overall, we anticipate a continuing trend to enable more individual decisions about pandemic-related risks.

Testing in our campus community at the beginning of the semester showed that returning students had a relatively low COVID positive rate. However, there was a slight increase in members of the Drexel community being tested for respiratory illness. Many of these cases are independent of COVID, but the number of COVID cases also increased slightly this week due to off-campus social gatherings rather than classroom or workplace exposure. This further highlights the increase in Omicron BA.2 infections in our area.

Stay home if you feel sick, wear a mask at a busy social event, continue testing if you experience common symptoms of COVID, even if you suspect you may have an allergy or a cold Take wise precautions, such as.

Be optimistic and be prepared

Two years of experience, scientific progress, and knowledge of COVID-19 have taught us a lot. Hopefully the pandemic wave will soon diminish.in the meantimeLive our lives in the context of the risk of new illnesses You don’t have to stop us. We know what to do:

If you haven’t done so already, it will be boosted.In addition, the CDC Release new guidance For a particular individual to get a second booster of the vaccine. This guidance is optional and Drexel does not require a second booster for students or employees.However, if any of the following applies Eligible groupYou can get a second boost at the Drexel vaccination site or at a retail pharmacy near you.

Make sure you have a face mask that fits well and is highly filterable. Did you lose your mask? KN95 and / or KF94 high filtration masks can be requested at the Hagerty Library, DAC, Recreation Center, Main Building Lobby, Kline School of Law, New College Building Lobby, Queen Lane Security Desk, and Drexel’s COVID Test Center.The federal government is also making Free N95 masks available..

If in doubt, test it. Even if the test results are clear, if you feel unwell, wear a mask around others. Provides a COVID test at home for additional self-monitoring capabilities.You can do it Order a free COVID test online through the U.S. Government.. In addition, many insurance companies offer refunds for home exams up to eight times a month. Each requirement is different, so please check with your insurance company for details.

We will contact you about the update

In addition to contacting us by email, we will always post the latest COVID safety updates on our coronavirus response sites. Do you have a burning question you can’t wait for? Email [email protected]..

We look forward to working with you in the future.

Marla J. Gold, MD

Chief Wellness Officer

this isIor Deputy Probost for Community Health

Janet Cruz, MD

Student Health Service Manager