I have been reporting on Covid for two years. Then I got it.





Times Insider Explain who we are and what we are doing, and provide behind-the-scenes insights into how journalism connects. Two years after the coronavirus became the focus of all my coverage as a Times scientific reporter (and all of my thoughts every hour I was awake), it happened: I was positive for the virus I tested it. The virus was mostly mild in my case, as it generally targets healthy individuals in their 40s. But, nevertheless, that experience gave me a perspective that I would not have gained from reading scientific papers or interviewing experts. Over the last two years, I have written hundreds of articles about the coronavirus — about asymptomatic infections, tests, immune defenses in our body, breakthrough infections and boosters. I interviewed myself dozens of times and answered questions about the US response to illness, pandemics, and viruses. But for a long time, my relationship with the virus remained academic and impersonal. Even when a variant of Delta struck India and was worried about my parents and couldn’t sleep, it wasn’t completely at my door yet.

To be honest, I’m surprised that it took a long time to catch Covid. As a person covering infectious diseases, I don’t squeak about pathogens, and my family and I took some risks during the pandemic. My husband teaches squash indoors, but often he doesn’t have a mask. Since the fall of 2020, my children have been going to school directly, even with masks. I traveled by plane. Omicron surge. However, we are all vaccinated and boosted (except for my 10 year old daughter who is not yet qualified as a booster) and are relatively healthy, so getting Covid will cause some symptoms. I knew it was possible, but in most cases it will recover soon. Particular attention was paid to those around vulnerable people, such as mother-in-law and friends with young children. At an (indoor) dinner in early March, my friends and I were amazed at how the family escaped from Covid. The virus seems to be receding, with fewer cases in New York City than it was a few months ago. I thought we were clear. I should have known that I was seducing my destiny. Three days later, an email was found in a spam folder from a city school test program warning that his son tested positive for the virus. I immediately informed the school. That night, a friendly man working in the city asked me for information. He started with “Covid is a disease caused by a virus called the coronavirus.” It was almost dinner time, and I was still finishing my story — of course, about the science of coronavirus — so I asked if I could skip ahead. But he had to find out all the details about the illness, symptoms, and quarantine protocol. Sixteen minutes after this one-sided discourse, he asked me if I had any questions. I didn’t, and I’m lucky enough not to need city quarantine accommodation or free supplies.

It was Thursday, March 10th. In retrospect, my husband felt good weather earlier that week, but a quick test told him he wasn’t infected with the virus. My son also had a scratch on his throat, but he was suffering from seasonal allergies. As the expert I interviewed said, the symptoms were indistinguishable. My rapid test was negative, but I decided to act as if I had Covid. I warned my colleague. I went out with my friends. My children have canceled all activities. I finally got a positive test. On Friday night, her daughter had a low-grade fever, but by the next morning she had bounced back again. As expected, we adults were the most affected. I was hijacked by a terrible cold and relentless fatigue. By next Wednesday, I was ill and unable to work. I learned that even mild cases can experience serious symptoms. It’s an honor to be able to enjoy the luxury of working from home when I feel I can, and taking a vacation when I don’t. And I’m fortunate enough that my kids are so old that they don’t always have to take care of them and go to schools that support distance learning. Before I got infected with Covid, I knew that the disease had a very disproportionate impact on poorly serviced communities, Times podcast “The Daily” Tired of viruses puts that knowledge in a keen eye. I have written about many illnesses I have never experienced, such as HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, leprosy and polio. You could have done it without this experience of getting Covid. I’m not worried that these symptoms are too long — vaccination greatly reduces the risk of so-called long Covids — but I still love taking naps very much. I am grateful that I have gained a richer and broader immune defense against the virus. But in most cases, it’s nice to have a deeper understanding of what the reader is experiencing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/09/insider/i-reported-on-covid-for-two-years-then-i-got-it.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos