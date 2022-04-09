Healthcare workers on track to recover from a pandemic — with a few important exceptions, according to research





According to a new study, US healthcare professionals recorded high sales at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but appear to be still back to pre-pandemic levels. A study published in the journal JAMA Health Forum on Friday looking inside the ICU where sick COVID-19 patients eventually develop found that recovery was largely non-uniform. Researchers at the University of Washington and the University of Minnesota used the current US census records, along with the US Census and Labor Statistics Bureau records, from April to December 2020 and January to October 2021. They examined the records of 125,717 health care workers. Approximately 1.5 million healthcare workers lost their jobs when hospitals postponed selective surgery during the first peak of the pandemic and clinics were closed. Most of the work is back by the fall of 2020. But by the following year, healthcare employment was still 2.7% below pre-pandemic levels. Turnover peaked in the first half of the pandemic, but in the second phase of the survey, the workforce recovered significantly, with the exception of those who worked in doctors and long-term care facilities. The turnover rate also depends on the demographics. .. More health workers (male and female) with young children have left the workforce. The rate was higher among women. Turnover among American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Pacific Islanders was higher than among other races. Black and Latin workers experienced the slowest job recovery rates in the second phase surveyed. White workers were the least likely to retire, and job changers also depended on their position, with assistants and assistants most likely to quit their jobs throughout the pandemic. An associate professor of health policy and administration at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health had some ideas. Wages may be part of the problem. She points out, as an example, a high turnover rate in long-term care. “Long-term care is a sector that is primarily paid by Medicaid, and Medicaid has a fairly low repayment rate, so long-term wages are fairly low. Care is so low that there are many reasons why people want to stop care. “Mr. Dill said. I recently interviewed a worker at Target who said he could pay $ 2 more per hour than her healthcare job. Who can blame her for leaving? “Dill said. The Biden administration has also raised the amount of money people can get while unemployed. This may also have played a role in quitting jobs for unemployed people. Black and Latin workers, especially initially, tend to work as assistants and assistants in occupations where the risk of infection is very high and access to protective equipment is much less. Of a pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases is also disproportionate in these communities. White workers are concentrated in the positions of technicians, therapists, doctors and registered nurses, and people have been able to protect themselves even a little. There is also burnout and lack of childcare. April Cap, president of the American Nurse Practitioner Association, said her group is closely tracking labor issues. She’s already there, “she said. “We have a lot to do in the area of ​​mental health and support the mental health of healthcare professionals.” The Lornabreen Healthcare Provider Protection Act, signed by President Biden in March, is a step forward. In that direction, she said. It approves grants for programs that provide behavioral health services to front-line healthcare professionals. The law is named after a doctor in the New York City emergency room who committed suicide in 2020. COVID-19 patients at the start of the pandemic Kapu needs more money to increase the general workforce and pay for education to get more people into the medical profession. Said. Wages explain high-level doctors who have quit their jobs. The rate is lower than any other position, but the number of doctors leaving the healthcare sector remains high compared to 2019, which is unusual. “Doctors rarely quit their jobs,” Dill said. She “seems to indicate that doctors are dissatisfied with the workforce and that the workforce has not recovered to the same level as in the pre-pandemic period.” Sales tracking in medical care should be where maintenance efforts should be. It will be important to decide. “If it takes too long to understand these issues, the outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic can be even longer,” the study states.

Researchers at the University of Washington and the University of Minnesota used the current Census records from the United States, in addition to the records from the U.S. Census and Labor Statistics Bureau, from April to December 2020 and from January to 2021. We compared monthly turnover rates. They saw records of 125,717 healthcare workers. Researchers state that due to the way they conducted this study, they were unable to directly link the workforce exit to COVID-19. Turnover peaked in the first half of the pandemic, but in the second phase of the survey, the workforce recovered significantly, with the exception of those who worked in doctors and long-term care facilities. Turnover also depends on demographics. More health workers (male and female) with young children have left the workforce. The rate was higher among women. Turnover rates for Native Americans, Alaska Natives, and Pacific Islanders were higher than for other races. Black and Latin workers experienced the slowest job recovery rates in the second phase surveyed. White workers were the least likely to leave. Sales also vary by job title, and it is most likely that an aide or assistant will quit the job during the pandemic. Researchers couldn’t explain exactly why people left, but some of the study’s co-authors, Janette Dill, an associate professor of health policy and management at the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health. Had the idea of. Wages may be part of the problem. She points out, as an example, a high turnover rate in long-term care. “Long-term care is a sector that is mainly paid by Medicaid, and Medicaid’s repayment rate is quite low, so the wages for long-term care are quite low. Therefore, there are many reasons why people want to leave. Long-term care.” .. Problems in that part of the healthcare industry preceded the pandemic, but the pandemic made them much worse, she said. “I recently interviewed a worker who said he could pay $ 2 more per hour than a health care job at Target. Who can blame her for leaving?” Dill said. “Currently, long-term care is under a lot of pressure from retailers, and that alone gives better results.” The Biden administration has also raised the amount of money people can get while unemployed. This could also have played a role for those who quit their unsuccessful jobs. It may be a risk issue. Dill pointed out that black and Latin workers tend to work as assistants and assistants in occupations where the risk of infection is very high and access to protective equipment is much less, especially at the beginning of a pandemic. The number of COVID-19 cases is also disproportionate in these communities. White workers are concentrated in the positions of technicians, therapists, doctors and registered nurses, and people have been able to protect themselves even a little. Burnout Syndrome Lack of childcare may also be the cause. April Cap, president of the American Nurse Practitioner Association, said her group is closely tracking labor issues. Turnover and retention are serious concerns, she said. “I think the pandemic really emphasized much of what was already there,” said Capu, who wasn’t involved in the new research. “We have a lot to do in the field of mental health and support the mental health of healthcare professionals.” The Lorna Breen Healthcare Provider Protection ActShe said that President Biden’s signing of the law in March was a step in that direction. It approves grants for programs that provide behavioral health services to front-line healthcare professionals. The law is named after a doctor in the New York City emergency room who committed suicide in 2020.She was working 18 hours day Treat the onslaught of COVID-19 patients at the beginning of the pandemic. Kapu said he generally needed more money to increase the workforce and pay for education to get more people into the medical profession. One of the findings of research that may not be explained by wages is the high level of doctors who quit their jobs. The rate is lower than any other position, but the number of doctors leaving the healthcare sector remains high compared to 2019, which is unusual. “Doctors rarely quit their jobs,” Dill said. “It seems that doctors are dissatisfied with the workforce, indicating that the workforce has not recovered to the same level as in the pre-pandemic period.” Tracking healthcare sales is important in deciding where to focus your retention efforts. “If it takes too long to understand these issues, the outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic can be even longer,” the study states.

