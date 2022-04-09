Health
Despite the emergence of subvariant BA.2, COVID cases remain low
Netherlands — Cases of COVID-19 remain low in western Michigan. This is because the BA.2 submutant of Omicron has been inherited as the dominant strain of virus in the region.
In Otawa County, about 17 new COVID-19 cases are reported per day, and the number of new cases has leveled off. The test positive rate in Otawa County is stable at about 5.3%.
Hospitalizations remained low, and hospitals in the area were able to sigh with relief and overcome the surge in Omicron and resume more normal surgical procedures.
The Omicron subvariant appears to be about 30% more infected than the original Omicron variant BA.1, which hit western Michigan in January.
BA. 2 may be the predominant strain of the virus in the Midwest region of Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Model estimation of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention As of April 2, BA.2 accounts for about 67.4% of cases in the Midwest and 72.2% of cases nationwide.
So far, the appearance of BA.2, first detected in Otawa County on March 6, has not led to an increase in cases, but there are some signs that it is expected to increase.
As of April 4, most counties in Michigan had declined or stagnated with respect to the new COVID-19 infection, but data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services showed that four counties increased. rice field.
Marcia Mansaray, Deputy Health Manager of the Otawa County Public Health Service, said: “We haven’t seen an increase yet here, which is good, but there are some hints that something could be seen in the next few days. COVID’s visits to the emergency room have increased, We’ve done a little more positive testing, so in the next two weeks we’ll be able to find out more about how it works.
“COVID-19 is not a disease we really understand well. We still have a lot to learn and we all need to be really humble about it. We do what it does. I can’t really predict. “
Vaccination rates of 62.7% for people over the age of 5 in Ottawa County and 55.4% in Allegan County are below state and local targets, but vaccination in combination with innate immunity is expected to ease the next surge. Will be done.
“I’m hoping we won’t see anything like last year. There was a big surge last April, but now that we can’t see it, it’s encouraging,” Mansaray said. “There are many reasons to expect that we don’t look like Delta or Omicron, even if we increase again. This is because people get sick or get infected with COVID in the last few months. I was vaccinated and boosted. “
Ottawa County has been working to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible for a newly approved fourth dose.
March 29 Food and Drug Administration Second approved booster shot It is expected to increase protection against severe illness for people over the age of 50 and people over the age of 12 with immunodeficiency.
The decision to approve the second booster was somewhat controversial among health professionals, Some people discuss age restrictions Must be 65 years of age or older, with no proven benefit to young people.
Dr. Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease specialist at Spectrum Health, said:
“The question is whether otherwise healthy people really need a fourth shot. Many vaccine experts feel very suspicious at best because they don’t have the proper data to support it. I think that there.”
Sullivan said there was no evidence that the fourth shot would harm healthy people under the age of 65, but it has also been shown to bring many benefits unless there are chronic health problems. not.
“If you’re a healthy person under the age of 65, have few health problems, and are doing pretty well, I think three injections can provide a significant preventive effect against serious illness,” Sullivan said. increase. ..
Public health experts continue to discuss what the long-term strategy will be to keep COVID-19 away. And much depends on how long-term immunity is maintained.
So far, the data suggest that protection against COVID-19 infection is weakened, while protection against hospitalization and death is maintained over time.
“We clearly know that the original vaccine series has a short-lived defense against actual infections and does not actually provide any protection against Omicron (infection). Omicron can break through that.” Said Sullivan. “But it offers very good protection against severe illness and hospitalization, especially if you get 3 shots, but even 2 shots do a pretty good job. The question is how long it will last. That’s it. This is an ongoing study. Right now. “
In January, unvaccinated people were 2.7 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than those who were vaccinated and boosted, according to MDHHS data, at COVID-19. He was 25 times more likely to die.
Although the number of cases is small, OCDPH is working with researchers at Hope College and Grand Valley State University to test the wastewater of the COVID-19 virus and find the best way to analyze the data received from the program.
Both the Allegan County Health Department and OCDPH continue to offer free community test events, four times a week OCDPH and twice a week ACHD.
Lindsay Maunz, ACHD Planning and Preparation Coordinator, said the department is primarily focused on education, making personal protective equipment such as tests, vaccines and masks available to people in Allegan County. Said that.
The health department is closely monitoring trends in COVID-19, and Maunz wrote in an email to plan for future spikes.
Allegan County health authorities are also seeking feedback from the community on how the health sector responded to the pandemic. Research The county says it will help plan future public health emergencies.
— Contact reporter Carolyn Muyskens. [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @cjmuyskens..
