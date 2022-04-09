Health
Need to get a 4th COVID-19 booster shot?
- Federal authorities have approved a second COVID-19 booster shot for people over the age of 50.
- Some experts say that healthy people under the age of 65 may not need additional vaccinations at this time.
- They add that there is evidence that the immune response can be improved by obtaining a booster that is different from the original inoculation.
If you have been vaccinated with COVID-19
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends the COVID-19 vaccine booster for everyone over the age of 12.
In addition, the Food and Drug Administration
The agency also recommends that some people over the age of 12 with immunodeficiency take a second booster four months after the first booster.
National Institute of Health To tell Mixing vaccines may increase the immune response.
They add that mixing vaccines can increase flexibility even when a particular vaccine dose is not readily available.
Dr. Michael DynoA physician in the emergency room and chief medical adviser to Reliant Health Services has stated that mixing and adapting mRNA vaccines may be beneficial, but no solid data are available yet.
“I don’t think the more important issue is which second booster to get, but is it really necessary at this point?” He told Healthline.
Daignault recommends that people with severe immunodeficiency, such as patients with solid organ transplants, receive a second booster of the mRNA vaccine.
He adds that people infected with COVID-19 and initially vaccinated may not require additional booster immunity at this time.
“People who have been given any combination of vaccines twice and have recently had a breakthrough COVID infection, probably with Omicron (BA.1 or BA.2), do not need additional boost,” Daignault said. I am saying.
“Infection is a booster. It’s hybrid immunity, the strongest form of immunity,” he explained.
Other experts have also questioned the need for a second booster.
” [additional] The booster at this point seems a bit unclear. ” Dr. Erica SchwartzAuthor and founder of Evolved Science.
“Therefore, during the study, we take better care of ourselves, stay home in case of illness, sleep for eight hours at night, drink plenty of water, keep moving and relax. I recommend it, “Schwartz said.
Dr. Ezel Askew, Medical professionals forVIP Star Network, a leading provider of COVID-19 social services, has a different perspective.
“Despite the effectiveness of one vaccine, global response is still limited by supply chain availability. Therefore, the idea of mixing boosters is currently being considered to address this issue. “Ascue told Healthline.
Daignault points to 2021 study Based on Israeli data starting a fourth dose to people aged 60-100 years in January.
“People with a second booster have been shown to be less likely to develop a serious illness for up to 6 weeks, but protection against infection is minimized and quickly declines. “He said.
Daignault compared the data to two groups (a group with only the first booster and a group with a second booster), while the study authors did not control demographics, comorbidities, or behavior. I added that.
The bottom line is that Daignault can provide a second boost to older high-risk adults (probably over 80 years of age), but vaccine protection against severe illness is diminished in adults under 80 years of age. There is no clear evidence.
He recommends that you talk to your healthcare professional about a second booster because they have your complete medical history and understand your overall risk.
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/4th-covid-19-shot-should-you-get-one-is-it-to-ok-to-mix-and-match
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Shane Warne dead: Cricket stars last meal before heart attack in Thailand March 7, 2022
- War in Ukraine tests China’s ‘limitless’ bond with Russia March 7, 2022
- Israeli Ministry of Health has detected the first case of polio at age 4 since 1989 March 7, 2022
- NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes, not playing Kraken March 7, 2022
- Trump jokes about starting a war between Russia and China March 7, 2022