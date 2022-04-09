Need to get a 4th COVID-19 booster shot?

Share on Pinterest Experts say that not everyone needs a second COVID-19 booster at this time.Victor Borderla / Stock Sea United Federal authorities have approved a second COVID-19 booster shot for people over the age of 50.

Some experts say that healthy people under the age of 65 may not need additional vaccinations at this time.

They add that there is evidence that the immune response can be improved by obtaining a booster that is different from the original inoculation. If you have been vaccinated with COVID-19 protection Resistance to new coronaviruses can decrease over time, especially with the introduction of new mutants. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently recommends the COVID-19 vaccine booster for everyone over the age of 12. In addition, the Food and Drug Administration To tell A second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can be given to people over the age of 50 at least 4 months after receiving the first booster booster. The agency also recommends that some people over the age of 12 with immunodeficiency take a second booster four months after the first booster. National Institute of Health To tell Mixing vaccines may increase the immune response. They add that mixing vaccines can increase flexibility even when a particular vaccine dose is not readily available.

Dr. Michael DynoA physician in the emergency room and chief medical adviser to Reliant Health Services has stated that mixing and adapting mRNA vaccines may be beneficial, but no solid data are available yet. “I don’t think the more important issue is which second booster to get, but is it really necessary at this point?” He told Healthline. Daignault recommends that people with severe immunodeficiency, such as patients with solid organ transplants, receive a second booster of the mRNA vaccine. He adds that people infected with COVID-19 and initially vaccinated may not require additional booster immunity at this time. “People who have been given any combination of vaccines twice and have recently had a breakthrough COVID infection, probably with Omicron (BA.1 or BA.2), do not need additional boost,” Daignault said. I am saying. “Infection is a booster. It’s hybrid immunity, the strongest form of immunity,” he explained. Other experts have also questioned the need for a second booster. ” [additional] The booster at this point seems a bit unclear. ” Dr. Erica SchwartzAuthor and founder of Evolved Science. “Therefore, during the study, we take better care of ourselves, stay home in case of illness, sleep for eight hours at night, drink plenty of water, keep moving and relax. I recommend it, “Schwartz said. Dr. Ezel Askew, Medical professionals forVIP Star Network, a leading provider of COVID-19 social services, has a different perspective. “Despite the effectiveness of one vaccine, global response is still limited by supply chain availability. Therefore, the idea of ​​mixing boosters is currently being considered to address this issue. “Ascue told Healthline.