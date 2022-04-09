What we ever know about getting COVID-19 twice in the era of Omicron

Obtaining COVID-19 twice was once considered unusual. Reinfection is becoming more common, according to immunology and infectious disease experts, as the more contagious Omicron submutant BA.2 is now widespread throughout the country.

It’s not clear exactly how common it is. TEstimates are limited Detailed COVID-19 data published nationwide are also limited.

Jennifer Gommerman, a professor of immunology at the University of Toronto, and Canada Research said: Chair of tissue-specific immunity.

“”Prevalence is a difficult question to answer, but we know that there are many viruses out there. “

PCR Tests-Positive rates, hospitalizations, and wastewater data in many states show increased transmission of the virus.

And data from around the world show that the risk of reinfection is higher in Omicron, experts say.

“When thinking about this idea of ​​reinfection, we need to understand that we are still faced with a virus that has its own ability to circumvent initial protection from neutralizing antibodies,” microbiology and infectious diseases. Jason Kindrachuk, a microbiology and assistant professor, said. At the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg.

Still, cases of reinfection rarely cause worse symptoms of the disease, said Kindrachuk, chair of the Canadian Research Committee on the molecular etiology of the emergent virus.

There are many factors that can cause someone to re-infect the virus, and researchers are trying to better understand what it means between re-infection and Omicron.

Due to the limited PCR test data in Canada, many Canadians are looking for rapid tests to see if they have COVID-19. (Jeff McIntosh / Canadian Press)

Increasing reinfection with global data

Approximately 11,730 Ontario citizens have been re-infected with COVID-19 since November 2020, according to data released last week by Public Health Ontario.

According to reinfection Ontario Health AuthorityIf someone has experienced cases identified in two laboratories with SARS-CoV-2 and there is evidence that these were “separate infections caused by different viral strains”.

South African scientist Was warning in December Reinfection among those who had already fought COVID-19 appeared to be more likely with Omicron than with previous coronavirus variants.

Recent increases in reinfection have been seen in parts of the world, such as the United Kingdom, where vaccines similar to Canada have been deployed.

Prior to December 6, the proportion of daily cases of suspected reinfection in the United Kingdom was less than 2% for almost 6 months.

The rate is estimated to have risen to 9.9% as of February. A Reuters analysis of UKHSA data was found.

In Italy, a spokesman for the National Institutes of Health said in February that cases of reinfection increased from about 1.5% before Omicron to about 3% of all infections.

Why does reinfection occur?

Dr. Linora Saksinger, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, said there are many factors that could cause someone to re-infect COVID-19, including vaccination status, vaccines and timing of infection. increase.

Studies conducted in Qatar New England Journal of Medicine Last month, recovery from previous infections was found to be approximately 90 percent effective in preventing reinfection from alpha, beta, and delta variants.

The defense against reinfection by the Omicron mutant was as low as 60%, but “still quite”, the authors said.

Another important aspect of the risk of reinfection is vaccine immunity.

Experts recommend taking booster shots to protect yourself from COVID-19. (Hanna Bayer / Reuters)

The strength of the immune response depends in part on a person’s age and overall health. For example, if you are very old, very young, and have an immunodeficiency, your response will be weakened.

Therefore, a fourth dose is currently being deployed to more vulnerable people across the country.

Vaccines have repeatedly proven to be effective in preventing serious illnesses and hospitalizations, but Omicron “equivalents to two doses, often two doses and infections or three doses. It has a considerable effect, “says Saxinger.

dose24:11Do I need a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine? The number of COVID cases has increased again in many parts of Canada with admission. This week, the National Advisory Board on Immunity (NACI) recommended that all Canadians over the age of 80 receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 24:11

Benoit Barbeau, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Quebec in Montreal, who studies virology, knows that antibodies decline over time after someone has been vaccinated or infected.

“Therefore, if infected in December or early January, antibody levels are already low. Protection against infection is not completely lost, but it is definitely weaker than it is. From infection. 10 days later. ”

The good news is that the immune response generated by vaccination is “strong enough to prevent us from going to the hospital with a really serious illness.”

Therefore, experts recommend taking booster shots for added protection.

For the Omicron subvariant BA.2, early studies from Denmark suggest that reinfection with that strain appears to be rare.

What do you need to learn?

Barbo said more data would be revealed as to who is re-infected and why, as some and other countries in Canada deal with the sixth wave.

“There will be other variants, and the risk of reinfection will always be there,” he said.

However, he emphasized that the population’s immunity, whether by vaccine or by previous infections, can be boosted and infections and hospitalizations can be reduced.

He said all of this is happening because of ongoing research into improving vaccines, whether they are adapting to new mutants or researching new ways to administer the vaccine through the nasal passages.

“It is very important to continue to improve the vaccine.”