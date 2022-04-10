Los Angeles County Public Health Authorities Preach COVID-19 Alerts As Spring Break Approaches





Los Angeles (CNS)-The epidemic of the highly infectious BA.2 variant of COVID-19 has led to a gradual increase in the number of cases, and health officials in Los Angeles County are calling for caution, especially as spring break approaches. .. Daily COVID-19 infections are increasing in the county, correlating with the local spread of BA.2, a derivative of the Omicron variant that has spurred a surge in winter cases. BA.2 is considered to be much more infectious than Omicron and is attributed to the proliferation of infections in regions such as Australia and the United Kingdom. As of Friday, the county’s daily new COVID-19 infections for the last 7 days were 892, an increase of 23% from 724 for the last 7 days. “Although the county has made great strides in keeping outbreaks low in many sectors through many security measures, our community has millions of vulnerable populations, many of whom are neighbors, families, and others. Or a colleague, “county public health director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement on Friday. “For these individuals, the increase in infections associated with the BA.2 subvariant poses a very real threat. Many of us have gathered, vaccinated or boosted for the upcoming spring break. Wearing masks indoors in public places and preparing to test back and forth. Rallying helps protect the most vulnerable people and keep infections low throughout our community. “ Feller reported Thursday that BA.2 accounted for 47% of all cases in the county that underwent special testing to identify a variant of COVID-19, but data show cases two weeks ago. Said that the percentage is probably high because it reflects. BA.2 in the previous week was only 32% of infections, up from 16% in the previous week. However, as BA.2 has expanded its foothold in the county, resulting in an increase in the number of cases, the county has not yet seen an increase in hospitalizations or deaths. This could be the result of a combined 75% vaccination rate and number for the entire county. Of people who have virus protection due to previous infections. According to state statistics, as of Saturday, the county hospital had 267 COVID-positive patients, down from 275 on Friday. The number of patients receiving treatment in the intensive care unit was 40, an increase of 1 from the previous day. The county reported another 16 virus-related deaths on Friday, increasing the cumulative death toll to 31,770. In addition, 1,263 new cases were reported, increasing the total pandemic to 2,843,599. According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, which has not reported COVID-19, the average virus testing rate for Friday’s seven days rose slightly to 1.2%, up from 1% the day before.

Weekend data. Feller said Thursday that the daily death toll from the virus continued to decline, with an average daily death toll in the past week being 17 per day a week ago. The majority of people who die from the complications of COVID-19 have underlying illnesses, mainly hypertension, diabetes and heart disease. However, health officials fear that as the case continues to grow, another mutation in the virus will increase the threat of causing more serious illness and potentially circumventing vaccine protection. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

