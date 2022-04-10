Outbreak gives the taste of living with the virus

The United States is the first to get a glimpse of what it would be like to experience the outbreak of COVID-19 at this new stage of living with the virus. And the list of newly infected people is studded with stars.

Minister, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Broadway actors, New Jersey Governor and Connecticut Governor were all positive. Outbreaks at Georgetown University and Johns Hopkins University are returning mask requirements to these campuses as authorities are looking for quarantine space.

Known infections can only reveal the tip of the iceberg — actors and politicians are regularly tested at work. The official case count significantly underestimates how widely the virus circulates for home testing, and there is no doubt that it will not be tested at all for mild illness.

Ali Mokudad, a professor of health metric science at the University of Washington in Seattle, said mask wearing was at its lowest level since April 2020 nationwide. According to the latest estimates from his modeling group, only 7 are recorded in the official tally for every 100 infections. In other words, in places like New York City where an average of 1,600 infections occur daily, the actual number of infections has increased dramatically.

Mokudad hopes that high levels of US immunity built from previous infections and vaccinations will protect the country from a massive surge.

“We will get some infections here and there, but it’s not going to close the country,” Mokudad said. “Life needs to last. We have to be vaccinated and encouraged. We need to protect the vulnerable, but we need to get used to it.”

On Broadway, some performances of the comedy “Plaza Suite” were later canceled. Matthew Broderick tested positive, Then his wife and co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. Daniel Craig was also left out of his “Macbeth” resurrection.

A large indoor rally with an optional mask caused the infection, a hot party was held in Washington, DC, and it is now considered a potential super-spreader event. Other infected clusters outside the regularly tested group may not be detected, said Josh Mishaw, associate director of the Kaiser Family Foundation’s Global Health Policy in Washington.

“It’s harder to know what’s going on than it used to be. It’s a bit vague in the future because of the lack of out-of-the-box information,” says Mishaw. “If you’re neither a Broadway theater actor nor a politician, you can fall into a test crack.”

Public health responses vary from region to region and are based on what is happening in the region, Mishaw said.

“We are fighting small fires instead of fierce flames all over the country, and those small fires can be devastating,” Mishaw said. “Everyone has to choose their adventure when it comes to responding to pandemics and individual actions.”

In Washington, DC, the outbreak has received particular attention, attacking several Secretaries and members of the House of Representatives, along with Mayor Muriel Bauser and President of Georgetown University.

At least 12 of these infections can be traced back to the Gridiron Club dinner, the annual fixture of the DC Social Calendar, which took place on Saturday for the first time in three years. Supper is an example of a nationwide return to near complete normality, leading to a surge in positive tests, but not necessarily a corresponding surge in serious illness or hospitalization.

Washington, DC, like many other countries, has significantly eased its COVID-19 stance in recent weeks. Bowser allowed the vaccination and indoor masking obligations to expire, and the city’s health department stopped reporting daily virus counts in early March. Participants in the Gridiron Club dinner, which Bowser did not attend, were required to provide evidence of vaccination, but otherwise no masking or social distance protocols were observed.

And other classics of the DC social calendar are back to normal. The city’s annual Sakura Festival lasts for weeks and has dozens of related events, including a parade scheduled for Saturday.

There are some careful setbacks in the general return to pre-pandemic behavior.Georgetown University has announced that it will reintroduce its indoor mask obligation amid rising infections, including President John DeJoia.

Ranit Mishori, Chief Public Health Director of Georgetown, described the outbreak of infection as “significant” when announcing the new restrictions, especially among undergraduates. “Thankfully, the majority of our community is up to date on vaccination, so we don’t see any cases with severe illness,” Mishori wrote.

In a comment to a reporter this week, DC Health Chief Dr. La Quandra Nesbitt noted ongoing low-level hospitalization as evidence that vaccination successfully limited the severity of the disease.

Washington’s virus metrics have skyrocketed in the past month, according to the city’s health department. The weekly case rate per 100,000 inhabitants increased from 51 at the beginning of March to 110 at the end of March. However, it is still well below the weekly case rate of 865 per 100,000 inhabitants reported when the Omicron subspecies surged in the second week of January.

Nesbitt said he had no plans to resume the expired virus protocol immediately, but that was always an option in the future.

“It’s important to remember that living with a virus doesn’t mean forgetting the virus. It’s still there, it’s still sick and killing some people.” Misho said. “If you’re not ready, you can quickly get into a bad situation again.”