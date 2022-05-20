What Safety Equipment Should You Provide For Factory Staff?

Maintaining a safe work environment is crucial to protecting your employees and complying with workplace health and safety legislation. A safe workplace is the result of many factors, including robust health and safety policies and adequate training. Another key factor in keeping your staff safe is providing them with the correct safety equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE) to carry out their jobs safely. So what safety equipment and clothing should you provide for factory workers?

Head Protection

If your factory contains items stacked above shoulder height or there’s a possibility of items falling from above, for example, from a mezzanine above a workspace, then you’ll need to provide your employees with head protection. Hard hats help protect factory workers from the risk of head injuries.

Head protection should meet the Health and Safety Executive (HSE)’s standards , meaning that it needs to be in good condition, properly fitting, and shouldn’t prevent workers from also wearing ear protection if needed.

Ear Protection

Whether it’s earmuffs or earplugs, if your employees work around loud machinery, then ear protection will be required to help reduce the noise and lower the risk of long-term damage to their hearing.

Hearing loss can be caused by sudden bursts of extremely loud noises or prolonged exposure to excessive noise, such as that caused by factory machinery so ear protection is an important aspect of PPE for factory workers that shouldn’t be neglected.

Safety Boots

Most factory workers are likely to be on their feet for the majority of their working day, so they must have footwear that is comfortable and fits well. It’s also crucial that employees’ shoes protect them from potential hazards in their work environment, whether that’s a risk of heavy items falling onto their feet, or slip and trip hazards. For that reason, factory employees should be provided with safety shoes that are hardwearing and slip-resistant.

Equipment

Safety equipment doesn’t just include PPE and clothing, it also refers to any equipment that your workers might use in their role when undertaking their day-to-day tasks. This might include ladders if they need to work at height, hand tools like screwdrivers, scissors and saws, fixed machinery like drills and presses, and lifting equipment, such as forklift trucks.