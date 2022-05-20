WHO working closely with countries dealing with monkeypox

WHO and its partners are working to better understand the extent and causes of monkeypox outbreaks. The virus is endemic in some animal populations in many countries and occasionally occurs among locals and travelers. Recent outbreaks reported so far in 11 countries are atypical because they occur in non-epidemic countries.

So far, there have been approximately 80 confirmed cases and 50 investigations pending. As surveillance expands, more cases may be reported.

WHO works with affected and other countries to expand disease surveillance, identify and assist those who may be affected, and provide guidance on how to manage the disease. We will continue to convene meetings of expert and technical advisory groups, such as today’s meeting of strategic and technical advisory groups on the risk of potentially pandemic and epidemic infectious diseases. [STAG-IH]) Share information about illness and response strategies.

WHO will continue to receive up-to-date information on the ongoing outbreak situation in endemic countries.

Monkeypox spreads differently from COVID-19. WHO encourages people to obtain information on the extent (if any), symptoms, and prevention of outbreaks in the region from credible sources such as national health authorities.

Since monkeypox spreads through close contact, the response should focus on the affected people and their close contact. People who are closely associated with the infected person are at increased risk of infection. This includes healthcare professionals, household members, and sexual partners.

It is never acceptable to blame a group of people for illness. It can be a barrier to ending an outbreak, as it can prevent people from seeking care and lead to undetected spreads.

As the situation evolves, WHO will continue to provide updates for us to learn more.