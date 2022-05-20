Health
What you need to know about Lyme disease
Detroit (FOX 2) ―――― Tick is expected to be bad this year Michigan..
These small creatures can infect humans and pets with Lyme disease.
How does Lyme disease spread?
Black-footed mites, also known as deer ticks, can spread Lyme disease at the nymph and adult stages. Adults are found in spring and autumn, and nymphs are active in summer.
Normally, for Borrelia burgdorfer to spread, it is necessary to attach mites to humans and animals for about 36 to 48 hours.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, these mites are found on both the upper and lower peninsulas of wooded grasslands.
These mites are usually about 1/8 inch long, have black legs, and a round black shield behind their heads.
These “black-footed mites”, Ixodess capularis, are I. Also known as dammini, it is found in a variety of hosts including mammals, birds and reptiles. Black-footed tick, I. scapularis is known to infect ham with Lyme disease, Borrelia burgdorferi
What are the symptoms of Lyme disease?
Symptoms of Lyme disease average 7 days, but usually appear 3 to 30 days after being bitten.
Early symptoms in humans include rashes, fever, chills, headaches, and pain in muscles and joints.
A rash known as erythema immigrants is found in about 70-80% of cases of Lyme disease. According to the CDC, the rash may be warm, but usually there is no itching or pain. It can grow over time and can sometimes reach up to 12 inches or more.
This rash often looks like a bull’s eye, but it can also look different. According to MDHSS, the rash can also be a solid red color, multiple red oval spots, or a reddish blue mark with an extended transparent ring.
If you suspect you have Lyme disease, see your doctor as it is easier to treat them early.
Untreated Lyme disease can show more symptoms over time. These include severe headaches and neck pain and stiffness, drooping faces, rashes on other parts of the body, arthritis (especially knees), heartbeat, muscle aches, dizziness, shortness of breath, neuralgia, tingling and numbness in the hands. And so on. Inflammation of the feet and brain or spinal cord.
According to Cornell University, Lyme disease in dogs can cause lameness, swollen lymph nodes, swelling of joints, malaise, and loss of appetite. However, not all dogs show symptoms.
If the dog is ill, the dog may also experience serious kidney problems.
How is Lyme disease treated?
Lyme disease is treated with antibiotics.
Oral antibiotics are usually used for 2-4 weeks if detected early. If discovered later, or if the disease is associated with the central nervous system, intravenous administration of antibiotics is used for 2-4 weeks.
Symptoms of Lyme disease treated with IV may continue for some time after treatment.
Like humans, dogs are treated with antibiotics.
Avoid ticks
If you are outside, especially in wooded areas, you can be bitten by mites. Wear an insect repellent spray with DEET and treat your clothes and gear with 0.5% permethrin to reduce that possibility.
Also, wear long clothes. Some studies suggest that dark clothing is less likely to attract mites. However, light-colored clothing makes it easier to find mites.
When you go inside, check for ticks yourself and take a shower.
Where to check for ticks:
- Under the arm
- In and around the ears
- Inside the navel
- Behind the knee
- In and around the hair
- Between the legs
- Waist circumference
Make sure your dog is taking flea and tick medicine. Also, make sure there are no ticks before your pet gets inside.
