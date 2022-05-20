



Adults with subjective cognitive decline, an early indicator of the likelihood of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, may have many correctable risk factors for dementia, according to CDC research data. According to the CDC’s National Doctor of Medicine John Omura, more than one in three adults (34.3%) over the age of 45 experience worse or more frequent confusion or memory loss, dementia. Had at least four of the eight correctable risk factors in Atlanta’s Centers for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, and co-authors. In contrast, researchers reported that only 13.1% of people without subjective cognitive decline had four or more correctable factors. Weekly morbidity and mortality reports.. Eight changeable risk factors include high blood pressure, physical activity, obesity, diabetes, depression, smoking, deafness, and drinking. The prevalence of subjective cognitive decline jumped from 3.9% in people without risk factors to 25% in people with 4 or more (4 or more).P<0.001). In 2021, National plan to deal with Alzheimer’s disease Omura et al. Stated that they have introduced new goals, including reducing risk factors to delay or slow the onset or progression of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. “Implementing evidence-based strategies that address modifiable risk factors helps achieve the goals of the National Plan to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and associated dementia while promoting healthy aging. “They write. Researchers have identified the 2019 Behavioral Risk Factor Monitoring System (BRFSS) Survey, annual telephone interview survey. Most of the people who participated in the survey were 45-64 years old (59%). 53% of the samples were female. About 74% of the participants were white, 12% were black, and 9% were Hispanic. Survey respondents said they were experiencing subjective cognitive decline if they answered “yes” when asked if they had worsened in the last 12 months or had more frequent confusion or memory loss. It was classified. The overall prevalence of subjective cognitive decline was 11.3%. High blood pressure (49.9%) does not meet aerobic exercise Physical activity guidelines (49.7%) was the most common risk factor. This was followed by obesity (35.3%), diabetes (18.6%), depression (18%), current smoking (14.9%), deafness (10.5%) and drinking drinking (10.3%). Some risk factors were higher in Native American or Alaska Native, black, and Hispanic populations than in other races and ethnic groups. People with subjective cognitive decline were more likely to have risk factors that could be corrected overall. The prevalence of subjective cognitive decline ranged from 28.5% in people with depression and 24.7% in people with deafness to 11.3% in those who reported drinking. The analysis was limited, Omura and co-authors said. It is not possible to infer a causal relationship between risk factors and subjective cognitive decline, and not all people who report subjective cognitive decline develop Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Recall bias and reaction bias may have influenced the findings. In addition, the findings are from 31 states and the District of Columbia. Not applicable to all regions of the country. Judy George Covering MedPage Today’s neurology and neuroscience news, Brain Aging, Alzheimer’s Disease, Dementia, MS, Rare Diseases, Epilepsy, Autism, Headache, Stroke, Parkinson’s Disease, ALS, Brain Shake, CTE, Sleep, I’m writing about pain and so on. follow Disclosure One co-author reported a royalty or license for Sage Publishing. No other potential conflicts of interest have been disclosed. Enable JavaScript and Comments using Disqus.

