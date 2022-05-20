Bird flu found in Foothills Animal Shelter





Positive cases were found after the sudden death of two stray ducklings.

Golden, Colorado — Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden does not accept birds for at least 14 days after the highly contagious avian influenza virus was found in stray duck pups. According to one release, a positive case was found after the sudden death of two lost ducklings in a shelter. One of them is H5N1 Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus. Related: Yes, avian influenza strains are widespread in the United States, but human infections are rare. The shelter was informed of the positive test by the National Institute of Veterinary Services on May 20th. > In the video above, a 9 Health expert describes bird flu. They are currently working with Colorado Veterinarians and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to follow the test results and follow the requirements they set. The remaining birds exposed to the highly contagious virus were euthanized. This is a requirement of USDA. This includes: 3 ducks

One chicken

1 pigeon

Three gothlings were exposed to the virus and later euthanized by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Under the guidance of a state veterinarian, shelters do not raise birds, including chickens, ducks, geese, or exotic birds for at least 14 days. Related: Colorado Bird Flu: How to Protect Herds “As a socially conscious shelter, Foothills is committed to protecting the people and animals of our community and will continue to follow the guidance of the Colorado Veterinarians and the Colorado Department of Agriculture following this positive test result. “Foothills Animal Shelter Chief Veterinarian said. Dr. Claire Baden. “We are saddened by the results of this test and thank our community for their support during this difficult time.” by Colorado Agricultural DepartmentHerd monitoring and disease reporting are important to control the spread of the virus, as HPAI mortality rates range from 90% to 100% in just a few days. “Because bird flu has a high mortality rate, herd owners are willing to look for clinical signs of HPAI, such as wavy feathers, combs, braids, eyelids, swollen legs and purple discoloration. We need to monitor, “said Dr. Maggie Baldwin, a Colorado veterinarian. .. “People who become aware of herd illness or signs of illness should immediately notify the State Veterinary Department (303-869-9130).” Recommended video: Animals and wildlife https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

