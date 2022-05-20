Eight counties in Illinois move to high COVID risk levels, 39 at medium levels, IDPH data show – NBC Chicago





As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase across the state, eight counties in Illinois have been reported to be at high community-level risk of viral infection, with 39 at medium-risk levels as of Friday. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the following eight Illinois counties were at high community-level risk for COVID: Boon, Lee, Stephenson, Winnebago, Champaign, Ford, Peoria, and Tazewell. Broadly speaking, the CDC recommends that everyone in the area wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. For people with weakened immunity, the CDC suggests avoiding “non-essential indoor activities” in public places. According to the CDC, the county has more than 200 new weekly COVID cases per 100,000 inhabitants and more than 10 new COVID hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants. It is considered to be “high community level”. Weekly, or if there is more than 10% bed use by COVID patients. As of Friday, the next 39 counties were at moderate risk levels: Cook, Decalve, Dupage, Grandy, Joe Davies, Henry, Kane, Kankakee, Kendal, Lake, LaSalle, Livingston, Marshall, McHenry. , Mercer, Ogle, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Warren, Whiteside, Will, Woodford, Calhoun, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Fulton, Jackson, Johnson, Logan, Madison, Mason, Massac, McLean, Menard, Sangamon, Wabash. In 39 middle-risk counties, the CDC states that elderly people and those with weakened immunity should wear masks in public indoor areas and receive COVID vaccinations and boosters if eligible. Is recommended. Last week, Illinois health officials reported 40,193 new COVID cases and 45 additional deaths. The number of cases has increased slightly, but the number of deaths has increased by 11 in the last 7 days. Last week, the state reported 40,026 new cases and 45 deaths. A week earlier, the state reported 30,633 new cases and 46 deaths. A total of 3,249,534 coronaviruses have been reported in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the latest data from the Illinois Public Health Service. Due to the additional deaths, the state has been killed by 33,761 confirmed COVIDs. Over the past seven days, the state’s average weekly vaccination has increased to 13,167, according to IDPH data. Since last Friday, 92,168 doses have been given throughout the state. Since vaccination began in December 2020, Illinois has been vaccinated more than 22 million times. Over 69% of Illinois residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and over 76% are vaccinated at least once. It will be boosted by about 52%. As of midnight Thursday, 1,060 patients were hospitalized for state COVID. Of those patients, 116 are in the ICU bed and 43 are on the ventilator.

