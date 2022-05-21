Increasing numbers of Florida COVID-19 cases increase the level of health care risk for some people

Federal health authorities have raised medical risk levels in some of the state’s largest urban areas this week as COVID-19 cases have exploded exponentially across Florida.

COVID now poses a “medium” risk that strains the healthcare system in South Florida, including Palm Beach County. The Treasure Coast, Tampa Bay, Sarasota area, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. Public transport passengers need to wear masks, as do people who are at serious risk of illness indoors, officials said.

The CDC has moved more counties from “low” risk to “medium” risk as the pathogen omicron subvariant has spurred the latest surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations. These counties run through St. Lucy from Monroe to the East Coast. Okechobi. Hillsboro, Pineras, Pasco, Hernando. Also includes Sarasota, Charlotte and Desoto.

The county received the CDC’s “medium” risk classification after Caselord broke 200 newly identified infections per 100,000 residents in the past week.

According to the CDC, COVID has a “low” risk of straining the healthcare system in other counties in Florida. Federal agencies do not recommend indoor masking in these locations. However, people with weakened immunity need easy access to quick tests. Home tests can be ordered online from the federal government for free. covid.gov/tests..

Omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 currently accounts for more than half of the southern cases

Omicron’s subvariant BA.2.12.1 currently accounts for about 52% of southern cases, as shown by the CDC sample of the test results, but the relative BA.2 has dropped to about 47%. ..

Throughout the state, COVID cases are increasing by an average of 49,815 each week. After May 6thNumbers from Florida Health Department Performance. This is almost twice as much each week as it was in the two weeks before May 6th, and almost three times as much as it was two weeks before.

Florida health officials have recorded more than 6 million cases since the pandemic began.

Many cases have not been reported because they have not been tested at home or asymptomatic. The CDC estimates that the virus has infected 56% to 61% of Florida people, based on a sample of 1,685 antibody test results collected from a commercial laboratory from February 1st to 21st. A special test checks if someone’s immune system has made antibodies due to a coronavirus infection.

COVID hospitalizations continue to increase across the state, but not yet at an exponential pace.

last week:Hospitalization for COVID-19 increases in Florida, but infection remains mild

White House Coordinator:U.S. is “vulnerable” to COVID without new shots

The number of COVID-positive patients in Florida hospitals increased by an average of 41 daily last week, US Department of Health and Human Services data reported Friday.

It took 38 days for the average daily growth rate of coronavirus hospitalization to reach that level.

When the average daily hospitalization began to increase from December 5th due to Omicron, it took only 17 days to exceed that level.

However, hospitalizations may surge next month, former Whitehouse Coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx warned on Monday at West Palm Beach.. “It’s fast. Give it a few weeks. Hospitalization grows linearly and becomes exponential,” she said.

State-wide medical staff tended to have an estimated 1,671 COVID-positive patients on Friday, including an estimated 169 adults in the intensive care unit.

Adult ICU patients make up about 10% of COVID-positive adult patients across the state, and that proportion has remained largely unchanged since April 25. Prior to that, that percentage was consistently above that level.

The state health department has not yet begun portraying patients who come to the hospital for COVID, comparing them to those who test positive while staying there. Governor Ron DeSantis said in January that the state would start it.

Florida’s COVID deaths have increased by an average of 135 each week since May 6, when the state last published its biweekly pandemic report. This is higher than the weekly average from April 22nd to May 6th, but still corresponds to late December.

At least 74,330 Florida residents have died since the pandemic began.

The number of COVID vaccinations by the State Health Department continues to decline slowly.

State health officials said Friday that 15,464,021 residents across the state had been vaccinated at least once, a decrease of 5,139 from April 22.

More than 5.24 million residents across the state have taken booster shots, health officials reported Friday. It provides the most protection against Omicron and its variants.

About three in four Florida people get at least one shot, and one in four get a booster.

