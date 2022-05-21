Health
An extraordinary late-season surge alerts New York flu warnings – The Daily Gazette
Albany — The surge in late-season influenza infections in New York has prompted warning recommendations from state health officials.
During the 15th to 18th week of the flu season (April 10th to May 7th), 32,037 new infections were identified across the state.
The average for the same four weeks over the last 10 years was only 3,430 cases.
Seasonal influenza outbreaks in New York usually begin slowly in the fall, peak at the end of winter, and gradually decline in the spring.
In the current influenza season, reported cases peaked earlier than usual in December, bottomed out in January and February, and began to recover in mid-March.
This bimodal pattern is unusual, and the State Department said in a recommendation to the medical community in New York on Friday that it is unclear if influenza activity will remain elevated or how long it will last.
DOH said it would extend influenza surveillance beyond the usual end date of May 31 and continue to provide up-to-date information as long as influenza activity is elevated.
In the week ending May 7, a total of 7,945 new cases were reported in New York, 90% of which were the A (H3) virus, which was predominant in the flu season in the state.
The A (H3) strain can cause illness in people of all ages, but DOH says it is known to be particularly infectious in infants and the elderly.
Of the 100,656 cases of influenza identified in lab tests up to May 7, 59% were under the age of 18. Of the more than 5,600 hospitalizations reported by that date, 42% were patients aged 65 and over.
Earlier this week, the State Department told The Daily Gazette:
“This is unusual, but not unprecedented. The last flu season was extended in 2013. These trends are not limited to New York. The flu season has been extended and continued. The increase in the number of cases is a national trend.
“The influenza season often varies in severity based on the influenza virus that is prevalent, the effectiveness of the vaccine for that season, and the number of individuals vaccinated.”
By May 14, DOH reported that 108,958 cases had been reported during the 2021-202 influenza season. This is the third highest total in the 13-year database maintained by DOH from 2009 to 2010.
The highest was in 2019-2020, with 157,758 confirmed cases, which occurred at the same time as the arrival of the COVID pandemic, which may have altered influenza testing and infection patterns.
The total of the second highest cases from 2017 to 2018 was 128,247. During the flu season, only 5,008 cases were identified during the 15-18 weeks, compared to 32,037 cases during the same four weeks this year.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett urged New Yorkers to protect themselves this week.
“It’s easy to be satisfied with the flu when our hearts are riding the latest waves of COVID-19 and the weather is warm,” she said in a news release. “But we know that the incidence of influenza is rising alongside COVID-19 cases, so we need to be vigilant and take precautions to stay healthy for the next few weeks. If you live in a high-risk county or are at personal risk, wear a mask in an indoor public space and stay home if you feel unwell. “
According to DOH, the flu vaccine is effective late in the season and can be given to anyone over 6 months until June 30th.
The following list of regional counties shows the seasonal totals of influenza from 2021 to 2022 and the seasonal averages from 2009 to 2010 in parentheses.
Albany: 667 (708)
Fulton: 147 (169)
Montgomery: 200 (208)
cleaner: 367 (336)
Saratoga: 1,215 (913)
Schenectady: 396 (694)
Show Harry: 81 (72)
New York: 108,598 (60,998)
Other Daily Gazette articles:
category: news
Sources
2/ https://dailygazette.com/2022/05/20/unusual-late-season-spike-prompts-n-y-state-flu-warning/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Reasons to be optimistic about the recovery in China May 20, 2022
- 1st Photos Since Giving Birth – Hollywood Life May 20, 2022
- Russia bombing Ukraine’s Donbas region – BBC News May 20, 2022
- Brexit and Boris Johnson are Tony Blair’s legacy May 20, 2022
- Jokowi’s revocation of CPO export ban welcomed by palm oil growers May 20, 2022