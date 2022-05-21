Outbreak of Belgian monkeypox related to fetish festival





Brussels: Three cases of monkeypox identified in Belgium are associated with a large fetish festival in the port city of Antwerp, the organizers said on Friday (May 20). Recently, several European countries have reported cases, and the World Health Organization is investigating whether some outbreaks have spread within the homosexual community. In Belgium, the Darklands Festival has warned patrons of the four-day party starting May 5 that Belgian authorities have linked three incidents to the event. So far, Belgium has publicly confirmed only three cases. “There is reason to think that foreign visitors have brought the virus to the festival after a recent overseas incident,” the festival said on its website. “The Federal Risk Assessment Group has asked Darklands to notify guests about these infections.” Darklands is a ticketing event that employs 150 volunteers and describes itself as a collaboration between clubs and organizations that host daytime commercial events along with evening parties. “Various tribes of the gay fetish community (leather, rubber, army, skinheads, puppies …) come together to create a unique sight of fetish brotherhood,” says the site. Monkeypox is usually not fatal, but it is often manifested by fever, myalgia, swollen lymph nodes, chills, malaise, and a rash like chickenpox on the hands and face. The virus can be transmitted by contact with the infected person’s skin lesions or body fluid droplets.

